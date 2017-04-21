Rantoul’s Espinoza scores 19, but Illinois seniors defeated

COVINGTON, Ind. — Player of the Game Macee Williams, from Fountain Central, broke two scoring records Friday night at Covington High School, leading the Western Indiana All-Stars past the Eastern Illinois seniors 61-46 in the seventh annual girls’ Battle of the Border game.

The 6-foot-3 Williams, who is headed to IUPUI, broke the single-game and career scoring records with her 33-point outburst. She also cleared a game-high 16 rebounds, one more than Illinois managed as a team.

The previous record for points in a girls’ game was 17. The previous career record (for a two-game series) was 25, both set by former Cissna Park star Addison Stoller.

The Illinois squad was led by Rantoul’s Breezy Espinoza, who broke the previous single-game scoring record with a 19-point performance. Teammate Megan Burton, from Danville, drained five second-half three-pointers and ended with 15 points. Tri-County’s Shayne Smith had 10 points.

Espinoza, a Danville Area Community College recruit, was selected as the game’s sportsmanship winner. Espinoza and Smith accounted for all 21 of their team’s first-half points.

Other leaders for Western Indiana were Tayler Vauters, from Riverton Parke, with 12 points and Becca Adams, from North Montgomery, with 10 points.

The teams were tied at 14 after one quarter and at 21 with less than 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

The top Illinois rebounders were Burton and Chrisman’s Kodey Bush, with five apiece.

In a halftime three-point contest, the Illinois squad beat its Indiana counterparts 13-6 in a two-minute shootout.

The two-game series will conclude Sunday with the finale at 1 p.m. at Danville Area Community College.