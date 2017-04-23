Schroeder, locals can’t complete rally

DANVILLE — Macee Williams had her second consecutive double-double, putting up 19 points and 14 rebounds, while leading the Western Indiana All-Stars past the Eastern Illinois All-Stars 51-46 in Sunday’s girls’ finale of the seventh-annual Battle of the Border.

For the second consecutive game, the 6-foot-3 IUPUI recruit earned Player of the Game accolades.

Three Illinois athletes scored in double figures, including sportsmanship winner Shayne Smith (14 point), from Tri-County.

Iroquois West’s Grace Schroeder put up 13 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds. Danville’s Megan Burton added 10 points.

Indiana scored the game’s first two baskets and never trailed until Schroeder drained back-to-back three-pointers to cap an 8-0 Illinois run opening the third period.

Her second trey lifted Illinois into a 31-27 edge. Indiana regained the lead for good, 37-36, on a free throw by Williams with 13.3 seconds left in the third quarter.

Olivia Woodrow, from Fountain Central, scored 11 points and Becca Adams, from North Montgomery, had 10 for Indiana.

Indiana held on to sweep the weekend series despite 9-of-26 free-throw accuracy, which included a 6-of-20 mark in the second half.

Six individual records were set in the girls’ division. On the Indiana side, Williams finished with the most career points (52) and career field goals (22) to go with her single-game scoring mark from Friday (33) and her single-game field goal mark (14).

On the Illinois side, Burton set a mark for career three-pointers (seven) and career field goals made (nine).