Former STM standout McCoy picks Marquette
|
CHAMPAIGN — Former St. Thomas More girls’ basketball standout Tori McCoy has decided to transfer to Marquette, per an announcement on Twitter.
McCoy spent her freshman season at Ohio State, averaging 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 35 games for the Buckeyes. She also led the team with 59 blocked shots.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.