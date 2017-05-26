GCMS fires girls' basketball coach Whitehouse

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board approved the termination of Mindy Whitehouse as high school girls’ varsity basketball coach, effective immediately, at its May meeting.

“At this time, we decided we needed to go in a different direction,” GCMS High School athletic director Mike Allen said. “We wish coach Whitehouse nothing but the best.”

Whitehouse finished her third season as GCMS’s head coach last winter. She finishes her stint at GCMS with a record of 32-54, including a 10-18 mark during the 2016-17 season.

“We felt we needed to go a new direction with the girls basketball program, and we wish coach Whitehouse the best of luck,” GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said.

Allen said the process of hiring a new coach will take place “in a couple of weeks” and, in the meantime, the position will be opened up to internal candidates.

“At GCMS, our procedure is to post all available positions internally within the district first,” GCMS Principal Chris Garard said. “We then screen interested applicants and interview and potentially hire the best qualified person. If we feel the need to post the position externally, we will make that decision accordingly. We hope to have a coach in place as soon as possible.”