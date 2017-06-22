Peoples picks Notre Dame

Anaya Peoples already had college coaches offering her scholarships before she set foot in high school.

The Class of 2019 prospect has now decided on a college, even with two years left in high school.

The 5-foot-10 Schlarman point guard, a consensus five-star recruit, gave a verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday morning, posting an announcement on her Twitter account.

Peoples, the 2017 News-Gazette's Player of the Year, averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7. steals, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks this past season for the Hilltoppers, who won a Class 1A regional title.

The 5-foot-10 guard picked up an offer from Illinois while she was still in middle school and a plethora of colleges followed suit.

Peoples is the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2019 class nationally, according to ProspectsNation, and seventh, according to ESPN.

Notre Dame, the preseason No. 1 team in the country before the start of the 2016-17 season, went 33-4 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight. The Irish have won one national title, doing so in 2001 and last reached the Final Four in 2015.