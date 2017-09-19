Urbana standout Scott commits to Illini

Urbana senior Arieal Scott has verbally committed to Illinois women's basketball, doing so on Tuesday night and giving new coach Nancy Fahey one of the top shooters in the state and in the Class of 2018.

Scott posted an announcement on her Twitter account late Tuesday night.

always been a fighter, so why not be a fighting illini? honored to say im staying home pic.twitter.com/F8Ycj8UGK7 — arieal (@airballher3) September 20, 2017

The former Duke commit decommited from the Blue Devils this summer.

Scott played half of last season at Urbana before she was ruled ineligible by the Illinois High School Association.

The 5-foot-10 guard played her first two seasons at Schlarman, earning News-Gazette All-Area First Team accolades in both seasons.

She averaged 19.1 points and 5.8 rebounds her sophomore season with the Hilltoppers and averaged an area-best 22.3 points as a freshman at Schlarman.

Scott was averaging 27.1 points and 10.1 rebounds to go along with 56 three-pointers last season for Urbana before she was ruled ineligible for not complying with IHSA residence by-laws.

Urbana had to forfeit all of its games that she played in through the first part of last season.