N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball
With the Thanksgiving tournaments complete, prep sports coordinator Colin Likas checks back in with our latest rankings:
RANK, TEAM, RECORD, PREVIOUS. COMMENT
1. Schlarman, 5-0, 1. The Hilltoppers aren’t a typical Class 1A school, which they proved by beating four 3A schools and a 4A program en route to winning the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament.
2. Oakwood, 7-0, 4. In their toughest test thus far, the Comets defeated Tri-County before winning their own tournament. Double-double machine Katelyn Young and Oakwood host ALAH today.
3. Monticello, 4-0, 2. It was one matchup, one win last week for the Sages, who narrowly escaped with a 36-35 triumph at Casey-Westfield. A visit from Mt. Pulaski on Thursday awaits.
4. Danville, 4-0, 3. No games last week for the Vikings, who will be on 12 days of rest when they host a strong St. Joseph-Ogden team Thursday in what will be Danville’s only contest this week.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 5-0, 6. Bree Trimble and company took a 53-48 win over Urbana last week in a game that saw six players hit double figures. A stiff challenge against visiting Tuscola takes place today.
6. Tri-County, 6-1, 5. A tight loss to Oakwood was sandwiched between victorious blowouts for the Titans last week. One of those came against Uni High, which will host Tri-County on Tuesday.
7. Watseka, 5-0, 7. The Warriors took the holiday off after sweeping their opening stretch but get back to action today at Class 3A program Manteno before hosting Clifton Central on Thursday.
8. B-H/R-A, 4-1, 8. Another team that didn’t play a game last week, the Blue Devils are back on the court today against host Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Thursday against red-hot visitor Schlarman.
9. Tuscola, 2-1, 9. The Warriors eased past Villa Grove/Heritage in their lone game last week, but there will be nothing simple about heading to St. Joseph-Ogden for a tilt today.
10. Westville, 4-2, —. Losing to Oakwood shouldn’t cause shame for the Tigers, who placed second in the McDonald’s Oakwood Comet Classic. They’ll head to Villa Grove/Heritage for a game today.
