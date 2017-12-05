N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Dec. 4)

Image Gallery: HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Robin Scholz/The News Gazette Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

With various teams jockeying for position in the bottom half of our rankings, preps coordinator Colin Likas checks in with the latest:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Schlarman 6-0 1 One game, one victory last week for the Hilltoppers, who knocked off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin behind 21 points from Anaya Peoples. Armstrong-Potomac visits tonight.

2. Oakwood 9-0 2 Behind a 42-point effort from Katelyn Young, Oakwood outlasted Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond last week before rolling by Chrisman. Vermilion Valley action continues tonight with Westville.

3. Monticello 5-0 3 The Sages didn’t look rusty after a 10-day break in defeating Mt. Pulaski last week. A solid Central A&M squad visits today.

4. Danville 5-0 4 After a slow first half against St. Joseph-Ogden, the Vikings rode 29 points from Mikala Hall to a victory in their lone contest last week. Big 12 action commences today with a trip to Centennial.

5. Watseka 8-0 7 A busy week for the Warriors produced three victories, including two within the Sangamon Valley Conference. Watseka will try to keep that momentum going in Tuesday’s trip to Peotone.

6. Tri-County 7-1 6 Kiersten Price-Wilson’s 19 points keyed the Titans to a thrashing of Uni High in their lone game last week. A difficult visitor comes in Tuesday’s game with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

7. Tuscola 4-1 9 Staving off previously unbeaten St. Joseph-Ogden was a good win last week for the Warriors. The ’Cola Wars heat up today at Arcola.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 5 Frustration from losses against Tuscola and Danville came pouring out in the form of made shots against Westville, as the Spartans thumped the Tigers. Teutopolis provides the next test Thursday.

9. BHRA 5-2 8 After dropping PBL, the Blue Devils couldn’t match up against a tough Schlarman outfit. Hoopeston Area will visit today.

10. Westville 6-3 10 After taking down Villa Grove/Heritage and Hoopeston Area, the Tigers lost to SJ-O. A stiff test awaits today in a trip to Oakwood.