Hall's huge day lifts Danville to victory over SHG

CHARLESTON — When Mikala Hall is hitting shots, it’s hard to stop the Danville girls’ basketball team. But it turned out the Vikings needed just about every bit of the senior star’s output Wednesday.

Hall surged to 32 points, including four three-pointers, as Danville opened the Charleston Holiday Tournament with a 59-51 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

“It was a combination of we played well as a team, and (we) were finding her in the spot she likes to shoot from,” Danville coach Demetric Hightower said. “The kids did a good job trying to find her and get her shots, and she did a good job making them.”

Hall roared out of the gate for the Vikings (8-1), securing 13 points in the first quarter on the back of a trio of treys. But Hightower’s crew needed contributions throughout the lineup as SHG briefly led in the third period.

“Our girls were composed,” Hightower said. “From there, we kind of opened up the game a little bit more” in outscoring the Cyclones 17-11 over the last eight minutes.

Freshman Erin Houpt collected 10 points, while junior Makayla Gray added eight for Danville to overcome 15 points from SHG’s Catie Eck.

Danville will try to use its early confidence boost as its tournament run continues Thursday against rival Centennial.

“It gives us a great start,” Hightower said. “You want to start off with a good win. It was just a joy to be back on the court.”