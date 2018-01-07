Hilltoppers dispose of second Class 4A opponent

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: SJ-O at Schlarman » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Schlarman and St. Joseph-Ogden players watch for a rebound after a free throw from Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Schlarman Academy's Shebby Gym Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 in Danville. Schlarman won the game 53-32.

LISLE — As Schlarman girls’ basketball coach Keith Peoples and his assistants addressed their athetes at halftime of Saturday’s Chicagoland Shootout tilt between the Class 1A Hilltoppers and 4A Chicago Simeon, junior Anaya Peoples donned a very specific look.

The Notre Dame commit wore it across her face, and it emanated from her eyes. It was determination — that Schlarman would overcome its eight-point deficit and prove last season’s 59-32 defeat against Trinity at the same event was the exception instead of the norm.

Peoples and her teammates unleashed that mindset over the final 16 minutes, with Peoples tallying 16 of her game-high 23 points in the last two quarters as the Hilltoppers earned a 54-50 victory.

“I think we grew a lot over the months (since losing to Trinity),” said junior Janiah Newell, who contributed 19 points for Schlarman (16-1). “Coming here and winning means a lot to us. It’s a signature win.”

A triumph did not come easily against the Wolverines (11-4), the second 4A program the Hilltoppers have faced — and conquered — this season. Despite Simeon starting just one senior, it held a size advantage thanks to 5-foot-10 Dana Stokes and 6-1 Khaniah Gardner, who each tallied 16 points.

That led to numerous second-chance, third-chance and even fourth-chance bids for the Wolverines as the Hilltoppers struggled to box out.

“I think (junior) Sydney (Gouard) stepped up quite a bit on the rebounds. When she was grabbing rebounds, I was like, ‘OK, Syd,’” Anaya Peoples said. “We were using it as motivation.”

Anaya Peoples seemed plenty motivated down the stretch, driving to the paint for multiple bucket-and-foul situations. That, paired with a three-quarter-court press, threw Simeon off its game.

“I’ve got to give my coaching staff all the credit,” Keith Peoples said. “It takes two possessions in a two- or three-minute span when you can catch a team off-guard. They created a situation defensively that Simeon was not really prepared for.”

As Newell hinted at, the Hilltoppers are growing up fast this season. Though they have no seniors, they’ve found success in all but one of their games. And that wasn’t guaranteed.

“Whenever you win close games, whenever you fight from behind, I think that shows a lot about your team,” Keith Peoples said. “They’re not just willing to put their heads between their legs and say, ‘Oh, here we go again.’ That’s happened to us so many times in the past, and this year it’s a totally different climate in the locker room.”