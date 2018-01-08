N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Jan. 8)
Changes to the bottom five are the theme of this week’s rankings, courtesy preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 12-0 1 Coach Dave Beery’s crew will be itching to play today against Rantoul after its only game last week was postponed.
2. Schlarman 16-1 2 A comeback win over Class 4A Chicago Simeon offers good insight into how solid coach Keith Peoples’ group is.
3. Watseka 20-0 3 The Warriors’ biggest test in the near future comes Thursday against Cissna Park, which has a win over 14-4 Ridgeview.
4. Danville 11-3 4 Losing to the second-ranked team in Class 3A, Peoria Richwoods, shouldn’t stress the Vikings too much this week.
5. Oakwood 17-2 5 The Comets returned from a holiday break by topping Milford and take on Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork this week.
6. BHRA 15-4 7 The Blue Devils have been impressive of late, with their only loss in the last nine games coming against Watseka.
7. Tri-County 15-4 6 A one-point squeaker over upset-minded Salt Fork will have the Titans looking for a big win Thursday versus Cumberland.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-6 8 Coach Kevin Taylor’s team moved to 2-0 in Illini Prairie Conference play by dropping Olympia last week.
9. Tuscola 13-3 10 Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s squad faces ALAH today before hitting the big-school trail against Clinton and Champaign Central.
10. Cissna Park 13-6 — Coach Anthony Videka’s unit climbs into the rankings on a three-game winning streak, but must face Watseka next.
Comments
