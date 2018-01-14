At Schlarman, girls' basketball preparing for 'next level'

Video: Hitting the road with the Schlarman girls' basketball team » more Videographer: Colin Likas Preps coordinator Colin Likas went behind the scenes with the Schlarman girls' basketball team as it took a trip to Lisle on Jan. 6, 2018, to compete against Simeon in the Chicagoland Shootout.

By his own admission, Keith Peoples isn’t a big snapshot guy. No matter which side of the camera is being discussed.

“My wife takes all the photos,” the Schlarman girls’ basketball coach said.

But when I joined Peoples and his team for their three-hour trip to Lisle for a Chicagoland Shootout game against Simeon on Jan. 6, Peoples felt compelled to revisit some images resting in his phone.

“I’m glad you came with,” he said by the end of a day that stretched from a 12:30 p.m. minibus departure at Danville-based Schlarman to past 11 p.m., when the vehicle returned. “It gave me a chance to go through all of these.”

Most of the moments captured in time involve basketball, a large part of what makes Peoples tick.

Many of the photos include his daughter, junior Hilltopper Anaya, as well as other young athletes he’s either worked with through his Shooting Stars development program or met during Anaya’s college visits.

But there’s something else, too — a bevy of images detailing the Schlarman locker room’s wild transformation.

When Keith Peoples, now in his seventh season running the program, began coaching at what is now a 99-student institution, his girls had to prepare in a dark, drafty room with pea-green walls and worn-down, brown lockers. Peoples compared it to a dungeon.

Using money from his own pocket and the assistance of friends, family and team members’ parents, the Hilltoppers’ preparation space now resembles something you might see at a small college.

Among the amenities: ample lighting, fewer spots for winter winds to sneak through, two stretches of sectional wooden lockers with a chair for each space, a television to watch film, motivational posters on the walls and a sort of war table for game planning.

The room is almost complete, according to Peoples. Much like his team, which sat in the Vermilion Valley Conference’s basement upon his arrival and now boasts an 8-0 ledger in league action amid an 19-1 overall mark this season.

And now, like its locker room, Schlarman girls’ basketball is something well worth seeing in person.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

It’s a gray, cold day when the Hilltoppers climb aboard their half-sized bus. Heat doesn’t circulate well through its interior, something the girls are well-prepared for. Each of them has a blanket for coverage.

Peoples, 10 of his players — freshman Suzet Sermersheim is on a family trip in Panama — manager Ana Fitzgerald and I settled in for a roughly three-hour trip northwest to Benet Academy. Peoples’ assistants, as well as some of the players’ parents, are making the trip separately.

Chuck Burkowski is the driver, as well as Schlarman’s statistician and videographer. After each game, Burkowski updates a book filled with both basic stats and more advanced efficiency ratings.

“He’s very well appreciated in our program,” Peoples said. “As they say, the numbers and film don’t lie.”

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

One thing that becomes readily apparent with the Hilltoppers is how much they’re impacted by contributions from those who don’t wear the royal blue and gold uniforms.

Parents make themselves readily available to help with snacks and other forms of support, and essentially form a caravan to follow their girls on lengthier excursions. Todd Damilano, father of sophomore Cece Damilano, also keeps a box score during games.

Each of Peoples’ assistant coaches — Jerry O’Neal, Ollie Harrison, David Gouard Jr. and LaTana Lillard — has something to offer in the form of scouting and on-court direction. All four make their voices heard before, during and after games.

The Hilltoppers fundraise via a Ford-partnered program called “Drive 4 UR School,” through which the company donates $20 for each of its cars test driven at a single location in a one-day event.

That last point is especially important right now for Schlarman, which is traveling across Illinois in search of good challenges. Class 1A’s second-ranked squad has been involved in the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament, State Farm Holiday Classic, Chicagoland Shootout and MLK Shootout. Foes from 3A and 4A institutions were offered at three of those tournaments.

Peoples said the Hilltoppers also have netted offers for events in Detroit, New York and Florida. A lack of funds prohibits such exorbitant scheduling.

But Peoples’ mission when lining up opponents that would make much bigger schools wince is not readying his girls to win a state trophy.

“I’m preparing them for the next level,” he said. “If they follow what we say, they can win (a state championship).”

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

When not dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding, Peoples’ athletes are similar to most their age. They bounce from an existence in their own, individual worlds to sharing laughter over something that happened at school or a movie that’s being played on the bus.

In the latter regard, the options were seemingly endless on this trip. Sophomore Capria Brown, who is drawing interest from Division I programs, is manning a tablet.

Teammates are glancing over her shoulders to see which film is in play. One of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies is first. “Frozen” is offered as a suggestion, as is one of the “Toy Story” films.

Ultimately, Brown settles on the animated hit “Trolls.”

Later in the journey, Brown switches to a video game called “Choices: Stories You Play.” It’s a spiritual follower of the “Sims” franchise.

The Hilltoppers are cracking up as Brown’s character works through her freshman year at Harvard — a trajectory some of the girls seem to feel is out of the realm of realism.

After some additional banter — which includes junior Sydney Gouard comically suggesting someone on the team suffers from the bad-breath issue halitosis — and a pit stop at Subway in Kankakee, the girls are mostly quiet. Peoples rouses them mere minutes from Benet Academy, imploring them to become mentally prepared for Simeon and the atmosphere surrounding this showcase, which includes numerous seating options for college coaches.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

After a brief chat with Palatine Fremd coach David Yates about the likes of Rufus King (Wis.) junior Sydnee Roby and Montini senior/Ohio State signee Aaliyah Patty, who are both playing at this shootout, Peoples meets with his assistants and enters the locker room.

While Peoples tapes up his daughter’s right ankle — something she’ll have done by Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw’s training staff beginning in the 2019-20 season — the other Hilltopper coaches draw their players’ attention.

They stress the importance of defense and keeping the 11-3 Wolverines, a 4A opponent, at or below 53 points.

Peoples then steps in front of the crowd and calmly tells the Hilltoppers to play with poise, harking back to an earlier loss to 1A No. 1 Annawan in which Schlarman piled up four technical fouls. And he reminds them they’re competing for respect on the school name, which draws smiles and nods from some of the ladies.

It’s never just Peoples speaking, though. He’ll take cues from his four aides, letting them take over the conversation when necessary. Gouard, whom Peoples believes is the team’s best student, also talks a fair amount as well, asking questions and responding to those of her coaches.

It’s not a rah-rah ceremony, this pregame activity. It’s meticulously thought out and occurs without wasting energy, something Peoples tries to avoid on and off the court.

It was even at the beginning of his pregame comments this day. The second sentence went like this: “Do not go out and consume minutes without full effort.”

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

It all ends with a prayer. So, too, does the crew’s postgame chat, which comes after a hard-fought 54-50 triumph over Simeon. Schlarman trailed for most of the game but found its groove late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. Anaya Peoples collected 23 points, while junior Janiah Newell churned out 19 at point guard.

While his girls pack up, Keith Peoples chats with Schlarman alumnus Tom Borst, who attends many games. Borst informs Peoples that the Hilltoppers’ opponent a week from this day, Chicago Marshall at the MLK Shootout, is a rugged foe. The Commandos were receiving AP votes in 2A prior to Schlarman posting a 63-44 win in Saturday’s bout.

With a win in the bag, it’s time to traverse back to Danville — with a stop for dinner, of course.

Gouard suggests Jet’s Pizza. And she suffers the consequences of picking a location with no in-house seating. Her teammates laugh extensively on the way to Portillo’s in Lisle, their second choice.

The girls all sit at one table, the adults at another. Prior to enjoying their meal, Anaya Peoples and Newell chat with me about defeating Simeon. The two considered the Wolverines a difficult foe from a mental standpoint, and they’re aware Marshall offers more of the same in seven days’ time.

“We’ve never had that before. You don’t see a lot of Vermilion County teams talking smack,” Peoples said. “It was a challenge, (but) it was fun.”

Peoples’ wife, Tricia, discusses with her husband the merits of having Brown aggressively guard an inbounds play with three fouls. The couple will agree to disagree.

That’s another interesting facet of the Schlarman machine. As involved as its parents are, it gives them an opportunity to better know the game of basketball. And they accept that chance, with their shouts from the bleachers often more intensive and in-depth than some others.

The Hilltoppers have plenty of talent. There’s no doubt about that. But they thrive under treating their sport of choice as more of a mental exercise than a physical one. It explains why their only loss so far this season came when they lost focus — and why they’re regularly blowing the doors off competitors big and small.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Yet Schlarman girls’ basketball is not a finished product. It’s something Peoples has reiterated to me all three times I’ve spoken with him after a game this season.

Just like the group’s locker room. Coincidentally, the two need the same thing to get closer to the “done” stage: a mission board.

The Hilltoppers have filled a slab of cardboard with words and images that inspire them to reach their greatest heights, as people and hoops stars. They use the motivation to drive toward dreams of another victory … toward postseason hardware … and toward athletic careers beyond their prep days.

The board hangs in that locker room, but it has plenty of space for more goals, dreams and desires. Just like the locker room, and just like Peoples’ program, it still has room for improvement.



