Local small schools thrive in latest AP girls' hoops poll
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 3:55pm | Colin Likas
While no local large schools cracked the Associated Press' latest girls' basketball top 10 in Class 4A or 3A, there were plenty of area options to choose from in the 2A and 1A classes.

Three area outfits — Watseka, Oakwood and Monticello — occupy spots in the 2A top 10, while St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola and Paxton-Buckley-Loda netted votes. In the 1A column, Schlarman and Tri-County continued their runs in the top 10, with Ridgeview, Milford and Cissna Park earning votes as well.

Check out all four of the most recent girls' basketball top 10s, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' picks coming in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Edwardsville (9)    19-0    99    1
2. Rockford Boylan (1)    21-0    88    2
3. Montini    23-2    78    3
4. Rock Island    17-7    67    T4
5. Maine West    21-1    66    T4
6. Geneva    17-3    44    7
7. Lincoln-Way East    21-3    32    6
8. Benet    19-3    26    8
9. Normal Community    18-5    11    9
10. Marist    16-4    10    NR

Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 8. Springfield 6. Bolingbrook 5. Whitney Young 4. Bradley-Bourbonnais 3. Danville 2. Loyola 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morton (6)    23-1    96    1
2. Richwoods (4)    22-1    94    2
3. Glenbard South    18-2    67    4
4. Kaneland    19-2    61    5
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial    19-2    55    3
6. Nazareth    20-2    51    6
7. Effingham    17-1    35    7
8. Charleston    17-1    30    9
9. Breese Central    19-3    24    NR
10. Bloomington Central Catholic    18-4    22    10

Others receiving votes: Evergreen Park 11. Burlington Central 3. Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Harrisburg (11)    23-0    110    1
2. Illini West (Carthage)    23-2    95    2
3. Watseka    23-1    85    3
4. Eureka    19-3    77    T6
5. Oakwood    22-2    50    T6
6. Pleasant Plains    19-2    45    8
7. Monticello    15-2    43    5
8. Teutopolis    20-3    39    4
9. Payson Western    20-4    29    10
10. Chicago Marshall    14-6    11    NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 8. Sesser-Valier 7. Tuscola 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Farmington 1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Annawan (9)    25-0    96    1
2. Danville Schlarman    22-1    81    2
3. Lebanon    20-0    72    3
4. Jacksonville Routt    19-4    58    6
5. Tri-County    20-4    43    7
6. Lewistown    21-4    41    5
7. Lanark Eastland    19-4    39    4
8. Stockton    19-2    34    10
9. East Dubuque    18-3    15    NR
10. Princeville    23-4    11    8

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10. Colfax Ridgeview 9. DePue 7. Newark 5. Winchester 5. Walther Lutheran 4. Milford 4. Sterling Newman 3. Altamont 3. Bushnell-Prairie City 2. Cissna Park 2. Centralia Christ Our Rock 2. Aquin 2. Galena 1. Okawville 1.
 

