Local small schools thrive in latest AP girls' hoops poll

While no local large schools cracked the Associated Press' latest girls' basketball top 10 in Class 4A or 3A, there were plenty of area options to choose from in the 2A and 1A classes.

Three area outfits — Watseka, Oakwood and Monticello — occupy spots in the 2A top 10, while St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola and Paxton-Buckley-Loda netted votes. In the 1A column, Schlarman and Tri-County continued their runs in the top 10, with Ridgeview, Milford and Cissna Park earning votes as well.

Check out all four of the most recent girls' basketball top 10s, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' picks coming in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (9) 19-0 99 1

2. Rockford Boylan (1) 21-0 88 2

3. Montini 23-2 78 3

4. Rock Island 17-7 67 T4

5. Maine West 21-1 66 T4

6. Geneva 17-3 44 7

7. Lincoln-Way East 21-3 32 6

8. Benet 19-3 26 8

9. Normal Community 18-5 11 9

10. Marist 16-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 8. Springfield 6. Bolingbrook 5. Whitney Young 4. Bradley-Bourbonnais 3. Danville 2. Loyola 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (6) 23-1 96 1

2. Richwoods (4) 22-1 94 2

3. Glenbard South 18-2 67 4

4. Kaneland 19-2 61 5

5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 19-2 55 3

6. Nazareth 20-2 51 6

7. Effingham 17-1 35 7

8. Charleston 17-1 30 9

9. Breese Central 19-3 24 NR

10. Bloomington Central Catholic 18-4 22 10

Others receiving votes: Evergreen Park 11. Burlington Central 3. Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (11) 23-0 110 1

2. Illini West (Carthage) 23-2 95 2

3. Watseka 23-1 85 3

4. Eureka 19-3 77 T6

5. Oakwood 22-2 50 T6

6. Pleasant Plains 19-2 45 8

7. Monticello 15-2 43 5

8. Teutopolis 20-3 39 4

9. Payson Western 20-4 29 10

10. Chicago Marshall 14-6 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 8. Sesser-Valier 7. Tuscola 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Farmington 1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (9) 25-0 96 1

2. Danville Schlarman 22-1 81 2

3. Lebanon 20-0 72 3

4. Jacksonville Routt 19-4 58 6

5. Tri-County 20-4 43 7

6. Lewistown 21-4 41 5

7. Lanark Eastland 19-4 39 4

8. Stockton 19-2 34 10

9. East Dubuque 18-3 15 NR

10. Princeville 23-4 11 8

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10. Colfax Ridgeview 9. DePue 7. Newark 5. Winchester 5. Walther Lutheran 4. Milford 4. Sterling Newman 3. Altamont 3. Bushnell-Prairie City 2. Cissna Park 2. Centralia Christ Our Rock 2. Aquin 2. Galena 1. Okawville 1.

