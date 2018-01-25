Sectional seeds: 5 local girls' basketball teams rank No. 1
Class 1A and 2A girls' basketball sectional seeds have been released, and five local squads are the top seed in their respective sub-sectionals.
Tri-County, Ridgeview, Schlarman, St. Joseph-Ogden and Watseka each earned a leading spot in their regions. Specific assignments and bracket arrangements are expected Friday.
Here are the local seeds in 1A and 2A, with sectional and super-sectional assignments included. Regional hosts are also listed, but where each team will travel to for the regional round will come out Friday.
Class 1A
North Clay Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
1. Tri-County
7. Cerro Gordo/Bement
8. Arcola
11. Chrisman (regional host)
(Nokomis other host)
Ridgeview Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
1. Ridgeview
5. Fisher (regional host)
6. Judah Christian
7. LeRoy
9. Uni High
(St. Teresa other host)
Sub-Sectional B
1. Schlarman
2. Cissna Park
4. Milford (regional host)
6. Armstrong-Potomac
(Crete other host)
CLASS 2A
Iroquois West Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
1. St. Joseph-Ogden
2. Oakwood
3. Monticello
4. St. Thomas More (regional host)
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
7. Salt Fork
8. Westville
9. Argenta-Oreana
10. Blue Ridge
12. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (regional host)
Sub-Sectional B
1. Watseka (regional host)
2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
9. Hoopeston Area
10. Iroquois West
(Reed-Custer other host)
Effingham St. Anthony Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
2. Tuscola
5. Sullivan
6. VG/H
7. ALAH (regional host)
(Vandalia is other host)
