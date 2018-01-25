Sectional seeds: 5 local girls' basketball teams rank No. 1

Class 1A and 2A girls' basketball sectional seeds have been released, and five local squads are the top seed in their respective sub-sectionals.

Tri-County, Ridgeview, Schlarman, St. Joseph-Ogden and Watseka each earned a leading spot in their regions. Specific assignments and bracket arrangements are expected Friday.

Here are the local seeds in 1A and 2A, with sectional and super-sectional assignments included. Regional hosts are also listed, but where each team will travel to for the regional round will come out Friday.

Class 1A

North Clay Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

1. Tri-County

7. Cerro Gordo/Bement

8. Arcola

11. Chrisman (regional host)

(Nokomis other host)



Ridgeview Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

1. Ridgeview

5. Fisher (regional host)

6. Judah Christian

7. LeRoy

9. Uni High

(St. Teresa other host)



Sub-Sectional B

1. Schlarman

2. Cissna Park

4. Milford (regional host)

6. Armstrong-Potomac

(Crete other host)



CLASS 2A

Iroquois West Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

1. St. Joseph-Ogden

2. Oakwood

3. Monticello

4. St. Thomas More (regional host)

6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

7. Salt Fork

8. Westville

9. Argenta-Oreana

10. Blue Ridge

12. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (regional host)



Sub-Sectional B

1. Watseka (regional host)

2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

9. Hoopeston Area

10. Iroquois West

(Reed-Custer other host)



Effingham St. Anthony Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

2. Tuscola

5. Sullivan

6. VG/H

7. ALAH (regional host)

(Vandalia is other host)