2018 Class 1A/2A girls' basketball tournament brackets revealed
Brackets for the Class 1A and 2A girls' basketball postseason tournaments have been released, with each team's regional draw now set in stone.
Listed below are the first matchup for each local team in 1A and 2A. For the complete pairings from both tournaments, check out Saturday's News-Gazette.
CLASS 1A
North Clay Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional
Chrisman Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinal
(9) Martinsville at (11) Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Feb. 6 Semifinal
(3) Central A&M vs. (8) Arcola, 7 p.m.
Nokomis Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinal
(6) Kincaid South Fork vs. (7) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 6 p.m.
Feb. 7 Semifinal
(1) Tri-County vs. (6) Kincaid South Fork/(7) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional
Fisher Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinals
(6) Judah Christian vs. (7) LeRoy, 6 p.m.
(9) Uni High at (5) Fisher, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 Semifinal
(1) Ridgeview vs. (6) Judah Christian/(7) LeRoy, 6 p.m.
Illinois Lutheran Regional
Feb. 7 Semifinal
(2) Cissna Park vs. (7) Grant Park/(11 Illinois Lutheran), 6 p.m.
Milford Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinal
(6) Armstrong-Potomac vs. (10) Donovan, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 Semifinals
(1) Schlarman vs. (8) Tri-Point/(9) St. Anne, 6 p.m.
(6) Armstrong-Potomac/(10) Donovan at (2) Milford, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Iroquois West Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional
St. Thomas More Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinal
(9) Argenta-Oreana vs. (10) Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Feb. 6 Semifinals
(1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (9) Argenta-Oreana/(10) Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
(5) Heyworth/(11) Tri-Valley at (4) St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.
Reed-Custer Regional
Feb. 6 Semifinal
(2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (6) Beecher/(11) Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Watseka Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinals
(8) Clifton Central vs. (9) Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
(7) Momence vs. (10) Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 Semifinals
(8) Clifton Central/(9) Hoopeston Area at (1) Watseka, 6 p.m.
(4) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (7) Momence/(10) Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinals
(7) Salt Fork vs. (8) Westville, 6 p.m.
(6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at (12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 Semifinals
(2) Oakwood vs. (7) Salt Fork/(8) Westville, 6 p.m.
(3) Monticello vs. (6) BHRA/(12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
Feb. 5 Quarterfinals
(6) Villa Grove/Heritage at (7) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 6 p.m.
(5) Sullivan vs. (10) Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 Semifinal
(2) Tuscola vs. (6) Villa Grove Heritage/at (7) ALAH, 6 p.m.
