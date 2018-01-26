2018 Class 1A/2A girls' basketball tournament brackets revealed

Brackets for the Class 1A and 2A girls' basketball postseason tournaments have been released, with each team's regional draw now set in stone.

Listed below are the first matchup for each local team in 1A and 2A. For the complete pairings from both tournaments, check out Saturday's News-Gazette.

CLASS 1A

North Clay Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional

Chrisman Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinal

(9) Martinsville at (11) Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 Semifinal

(3) Central A&M vs. (8) Arcola, 7 p.m.

Nokomis Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinal

(6) Kincaid South Fork vs. (7) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7 Semifinal

(1) Tri-County vs. (6) Kincaid South Fork/(7) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional

Fisher Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinals

(6) Judah Christian vs. (7) LeRoy, 6 p.m.

(9) Uni High at (5) Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Semifinal

(1) Ridgeview vs. (6) Judah Christian/(7) LeRoy, 6 p.m.

Illinois Lutheran Regional

Feb. 7 Semifinal

(2) Cissna Park vs. (7) Grant Park/(11 Illinois Lutheran), 6 p.m.

Milford Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinal

(6) Armstrong-Potomac vs. (10) Donovan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Semifinals

(1) Schlarman vs. (8) Tri-Point/(9) St. Anne, 6 p.m.

(6) Armstrong-Potomac/(10) Donovan at (2) Milford, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Iroquois West Sectional > Pontiac Super-Sectional

St. Thomas More Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinal

(9) Argenta-Oreana vs. (10) Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 Semifinals

(1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (9) Argenta-Oreana/(10) Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.

(5) Heyworth/(11) Tri-Valley at (4) St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.

Reed-Custer Regional

Feb. 6 Semifinal

(2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (6) Beecher/(11) Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Watseka Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinals

(8) Clifton Central vs. (9) Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

(7) Momence vs. (10) Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 Semifinals

(8) Clifton Central/(9) Hoopeston Area at (1) Watseka, 6 p.m.

(4) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (7) Momence/(10) Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinals

(7) Salt Fork vs. (8) Westville, 6 p.m.

(6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at (12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Semifinals

(2) Oakwood vs. (7) Salt Fork/(8) Westville, 6 p.m.

(3) Monticello vs. (6) BHRA/(12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony Sectional > Salem Super-Sectional

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional

Feb. 5 Quarterfinals

(6) Villa Grove/Heritage at (7) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 6 p.m.

(5) Sullivan vs. (10) Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 Semifinal

(2) Tuscola vs. (6) Villa Grove Heritage/at (7) ALAH, 6 p.m.