Peoples leads Class 1A/2A all-state selections

Less than 24 hours before competing in her first state tournament game, Schlarman girls' basketball junior Anaya Peoples has been among those chosen to an Associated Press all-state first team.

Peoples was one of three local athletes to make the cut in Class 1A and 2A for the five-person first and second teams released Thursday. The other two area stars recognized were Schlarman sophomore Capria Brown, in the 1A second team, and Watseka senior Summer Cramer, in the 2A second team.

Peoples is now a two-time all-state selection. She, Brown and the Hilltoppers will take on Lebanon on Friday afternoon in a 1A state semifinal game at Redbird Arena in Normal. It's the squad's first qualification for the state tournament. Brown was a 1A honorable-mention choice in 2017.

Here's a look at the complete 1A and 2A AP all-state teams.

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Jordan VanHyfte Annawan Sr. 6-1 F 95*

Anaya Peoples Schlarman Jr. 5-10 G 75

Hailey Chubb Gallatin County Sr. 6-0 G 67

Lexi Loftus LaMoille-Ohio Sr. 5-9 G 62

Emily Offenheiser Stockton Sr. 6-2 C 54

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Capria Brown Schlarman So. 5-9 G 53

Brittney Litton Kewanee Wethersfield Jr. 5-8 G 52

Jaynee Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Center Jr. 5-11 F 49

Lucy Waid Princeville Sr. 6-2 C 49

Paige Robinson Okaw Valley Sr. 5-10 G 38

* VanHyfte was a unanimous selection.

HONORABLE MENTION – Anna Heffren (Lewistown, So, 5-5, G), Skylar Hayes (Mount Pulaski, Jr., 5-9, G/F), Kassidy Walters (Greenfield, Sr., 5-8, G), Iris Rodriguez (Chicago Morgan Park Academy, Sr., 5-4, G), Sydney Shuler (Galena, Sr., 5-5, G), Madeline Prestegaard (Ashton-Franklin Center, Sr., 5-11, C), Carlie Barman (Ridgewood, Sr., 5-6, G), Kendra Bass (Lebanon, Sr., 5-5 G), Megan Schlechte (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 5-10, Jr., F), Junie Zirkelbach (Hardin-Calhoun, Sr., 5-9, G).

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Tessa Leman Eureka Sr. 5-9 G 100*

Anna Murray Princeton Sr. 5-5 G 85

Matty Hawkins Harrisburg Sr. 6-2 F 83

Sammi Matoush Hillsboro Jr. 5-11 G 83

Baylee Clampitt Illini West Sr. 5-6 G 77

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Summer Cramer Watseka Sr. 5-5 G 49

Alyssa Iverson Elgin Harvest Christian Sr. 5-6 G 42

Laney Lantz Central-Southeastern Jr. 5-6 G 41

Mady Harper Midwest Central So. 5-7 G 37

Paige Veronda Putnam County Sr. 5-7 G 32

* Leman was a unanimous selection.

HONORABLE MENTION – Sidney Garrett (Riverdale, So., 5-10, F), Sadie Bueker (Teutopolis, Jr., 5-9, G), Aubrey Stanton (El Paso-Gridley, Sr., 5-10, F), Ashlyn Sturdy (Tri City/Sangamon Valley, So., 5-7, G), Lotte Miller (Harrisburg, Sr., 5-9 G), Katelyn Young (Oakwood, So., 6-1, C), Mitrese Smith (Kewanee, Sr., 5-10, F), Lindsey Holhubner (Vienna, Sr., 6-0, F), Daijahnay Winston (Chicago Harlan, Sr., 5-6, G), Callie Minch (Sherrard, Sr., 5-9, F), Brandi Hudson (Chicago Marshall, Jr., 5-10, F), Katryel Clark (Auburn, Sr., 6-0, C), Zanna Myers (Monticello, Sr., 5-9, G), Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning, So, 5-11, G), Abby Frohning (Newton, Sr., 5-9, G).