Peoples leads Class 1A/2A all-state selections
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 6:55pm | Colin Likas

Less than 24 hours before competing in her first state tournament game, Schlarman girls' basketball junior Anaya Peoples has been among those chosen to an Associated Press all-state first team.

Peoples was one of three local athletes to make the cut in Class 1A and 2A for the five-person first and second teams released Thursday. The other two area stars recognized were Schlarman sophomore Capria Brown, in the 1A second team, and Watseka senior Summer Cramer, in the 2A second team.

Peoples is now a two-time all-state selection. She, Brown and the Hilltoppers will take on Lebanon on Friday afternoon in a 1A state semifinal game at Redbird Arena in Normal. It's the squad's first qualification for the state tournament. Brown was a 1A honorable-mention choice in 2017.

Here's a look at the complete 1A and 2A AP all-state teams.

 

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME                                 SCHOOL                              YR.     HT.     POS.   PTS.

Jordan VanHyfte                  Annawan                               Sr.       6-1      F          95*

Anaya Peoples                      Schlarman                           Jr.        5-10    G         75

Hailey Chubb                       Gallatin County                    Sr.       6-0      G         67

Lexi Loftus                           LaMoille-Ohio                      Sr.       5-9      G         62

Emily Offenheiser                 Stockton                                Sr.       6-2      C         54

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME                                 SCHOOL                              YR.     HT.     POS.   PTS.

Capria Brown                       Schlarman                            So.      5-9      G         53

Brittney Litton                     Kewanee Wethersfield        Jr.        5-8      G         52

Jaynee Prestegaard              Ashton-Franklin Center      Jr.        5-11    F          49

Lucy Waid                            Princeville                              Sr.       6-2      C         49

Paige Robinson                    Okaw Valley                         Sr.       5-10    G         38

* VanHyfte was a unanimous selection.

HONORABLE MENTION – Anna Heffren (Lewistown, So, 5-5, G), Skylar Hayes (Mount Pulaski, Jr., 5-9, G/F), Kassidy Walters (Greenfield, Sr., 5-8, G), Iris Rodriguez (Chicago Morgan Park Academy, Sr., 5-4, G), Sydney Shuler (Galena, Sr., 5-5, G), Madeline Prestegaard (Ashton-Franklin Center, Sr., 5-11, C), Carlie Barman (Ridgewood, Sr., 5-6, G), Kendra Bass (Lebanon, Sr., 5-5 G), Megan Schlechte (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 5-10, Jr., F), Junie Zirkelbach (Hardin-Calhoun, Sr., 5-9, G).

 

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME                     SCHOOL                              YR.     HT.     POS.   PTS.

Tessa Leman             Eureka                                   Sr.       5-9      G         100*

Anna Murray            Princeton                               Sr.       5-5      G         85

Matty Hawkins        Harrisburg                             Sr.       6-2      F          83

Sammi Matoush        Hillsboro                                Jr.        5-11    G         83

Baylee Clampitt        Illini West                              Sr.       5-6      G         77

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME                       SCHOOL                              YR.     HT.     POS.   PTS.

Summer Cramer        Watseka                                 Sr.       5-5      G         49

Alyssa Iverson          Elgin Harvest Christian       Sr.       5-6      G         42

Laney Lantz             Central-Southeastern          Jr.        5-6      G         41

Mady Harper            Midwest Central                  So.      5-7      G         37

Paige Veronda          Putnam County                    Sr.       5-7      G         32

* Leman was a unanimous selection.

HONORABLE MENTION – Sidney Garrett (Riverdale, So., 5-10, F), Sadie Bueker (Teutopolis, Jr., 5-9, G), Aubrey Stanton (El Paso-Gridley, Sr., 5-10, F), Ashlyn Sturdy (Tri City/Sangamon Valley, So., 5-7, G), Lotte Miller (Harrisburg, Sr., 5-9 G), Katelyn Young (Oakwood, So., 6-1, C), Mitrese Smith (Kewanee, Sr., 5-10, F), Lindsey Holhubner (Vienna, Sr., 6-0, F), Daijahnay Winston (Chicago Harlan, Sr., 5-6, G), Callie Minch (Sherrard, Sr., 5-9, F), Brandi Hudson (Chicago Marshall, Jr., 5-10, F), Katryel Clark (Auburn, Sr., 6-0, C), Zanna Myers (Monticello, Sr., 5-9, G), Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning, So, 5-11, G), Abby Frohning (Newton, Sr., 5-9, G).

