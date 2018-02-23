LIVE! Schlarman advances to state title game

Image Gallery: 1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan » more Schlarman's team, including Sydney Gouard (3), right, Destiny Dye (32) and Tannah Ceader (10 )head to get the plaque after winning a Classs 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

FINAL: Schlarman 51, Lebanon 40

The Hilltoppers will play for their first-ever state title Saturday after outlasting Lebanon in a Class 1A semifinal game on Friday afternoon.

Janiah Newell finished with 15 points, Anaya Peoples added 14 points and Capria Brown had 10 as Schlarman was nearly perfect at the free throw line down the stretch and was able to overcome a sluggish shooting performance beyond the first quarter.

Schlarman (32-1) will meet Stockton (32-2) at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at Redbird Arena in the state title game. Stockton defeated Okaw Valley 58-43 in Friday's first state semifinal game.

***

END THIRD QUARTER: Schlarman 33, Lebanon 28

The Hilltoppers' two key scorers, Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown, can get little going against Lebanon's stout trap.

Peoples has just six points, while Brown has eight but hasn't tallied since the first quarter. Lebanon hit a pair of treys in the third quarter's waning stages to pull within five.

Schlarman's motion offense is still stuck a bit, but freshman McKaylee Allen stepped up with four points in that period.

***

HALFTIME: Schlarman 25, Lebanon 18

The second quarter wasn't quite as pretty for the Hilltoppers as the first, but they still hold a seven-point edge heading into the locker room.

Capria Brown is still at eight points to lead Schlarman, while Janiah Newell has seven and Anaya Peoples has six. Madison Schoenfeld paces the Redskins with eight points, making her presence known in the paint.

The Hilltoppers are struggling with their motion offense. Constant movement paid dividends for them in the first eight minutes, but Schlarman's athletes are now being swarmed as they hang on to the ball a little too long in spots.

Still, the Hilltoppers are playing stout defense and limiting Lebanon's guards severely. If that continues and Schlarman can get its offense rolling again — specifically through Peoples and Brown — good things should happen.

***

END FIRST QUARTER: Schlarman 19, Lebanon 10

The Hilltoppers are off to a hot start in this Class 1A semifinal. They rushed out to a 9-2 lead and rode it to a nine-point edge through eight minutes.

Capria Brown has eight points for Schlarman, while Janiah Newell has five and Anaya Peoples four. The Hilltoppers also nailed a trio of three-pointers in that first period.

Madison Schoenfeld's four points paces the Redskins.

***

PREGAME: Tip in about 10 minutes

Both Schlarman and Lebanon are on the court at Redbird Arena for warmups after Stockton defeated Okaw Valley 58-43 in the earlier semifinal.

This second affair won't start quite on time, but I'm sure neither side minds.

***

PREGAME

Schlarman took some time out of preparing for today's tilt to watch the earlier semifinal, between Stockton and Okaw Valley.

***

PREGAME

Interesting dynamic with these lineups for Schlarman and Lebanon. The Hilltoppers have no seniors among their starting five — nor on their entire roster. The Redskins, meanwhile, have three upperclassmen among their leading five.

And while Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld checks in at 6-foot-1 — no Schlarman player is taller than 5-11 — the Redskins' other five starters are slight by comparison.

Emily Reinneck and Abigail Reinneck are each 5-8, Kendra Bass is 5-4 and Krista Bass if 5-5, according to the media program. Also, you may notice the last name similarities — Lebanon does have two pair of twins.

How much any of this will impact the game remains to be seen, but there's certainly something to be said for age and size in a game of this magnitude — even if both teams have bucked those issues in the past.

***

PREGAME

Coach Keith Peoples said during a conference call earlier this week that his team seemed more relaxed than he expected during the super-sectional round. Will the same hold true today?

It could go a long way toward deciding a winner between Schlarman and Lebanon, as neither side has made it this far in a season.

Schlarman girls' basketball has two games remaining this season, and one will be today's Class 1A state semifinal against Lebanon. In 32 game minutes, they'll figure out whether the second game is for a third-place trophy or a championship.

The Hilltoppers (31-1) and Redskins (31-1) each are making their first trip to the state tournament at Redbird Arena. Schlarman picked a good time to avenge an earlier loss to Annawan, taking the Pontiac Super-Sectional by seven points. Lebanon, meanwhile, blew out Lewistown in those teams' super-sectional.

We have plenty of pregame content for this showdown:

