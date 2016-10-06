Sabers girls' golf wins regional

NORMAL — Alaina Bowie is a high school freshman but no novice on golf courses. She was last year’s middle school state runner-up.

As the St. Thomas More athlete prepares for her first shot, she’s generally confident. Wednesday was a test.

“At the beginning of the day, I had nerves that were unusual,” Bowie said. “I’m usually not nervous, but I was. It’s difficult being a freshman at a new school.”

It didn’t take long for her mental approach to reach the level she sought.

“On No. 1, I hit a good tee shot that was safe,” she said. “That clued me in it would be a good day.”

Bowie fired a 79 on the Weibring course to win medalist honors by 8 shots in the Normal U-High Class 1A regional.

Teammate Kait Asklund (88) placed third, and they helped the Sabers (381) win the team crown, ending a five-year drought for postseason titles in

the sport. U-High (385) placed second.

Emily Roth (106), the lone STM senior, and Maeve Kirby (108) were the team’s other scorers.

Coach Pat Hettermann wasn’t surprised.

“I thought we could do well,” Hettermann said. “I know what they’re capable of doing, but sometimes they don’t know.”

Bowie’s rise to the top was no surprise.

“She’s had tournament readiness and knows pressure and how to handle this,” Hettermann said. “She plays very confidently and knows if she has a bad hole to let it go.”

For her prep postseason debut, Bowie was satisfied.

“I kept my head in the game,” she said.

The Sabers will practice on Saturday at the site of Monday’s sectional, the Lincoln Elks. Bowie looks forward to the next challenge.

“It’s a course that makes you think outside the box,” Bowie said. “You have to place your shots more accurately and use brainpower a little more.”