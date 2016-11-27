2016 All-Area Girls' Golf Coach of the Year: STM's Pat Hettermann

Other Related Content 2016 All-Area girls' golf teams

Why she’s Coach of the Year: The veteran golf coach guided a relatively young team to the Class 1A Normal Community Regional title with a score of 381. While the Sabers missed out on an expected state bid by 6 strokes, junior Kait Asklund and freshman Alaina Bowie made it individually, finishing 13th and 22nd, respectively, in 1A. Bowie, who Hettermann has coached from a young age, finished with the second-best nine-hole average in the area.

Season highlights: “Having an 18-1 season, winning the regionals and taking both Alaina Bowie and Kait Asklund to the state tournament.”

A few of my favorites: Favorite food, ice cream and anything I don’t have to cook ... First car, a 1968 Chevy Impala ... Favorite non-sports hobbies, painting, metal work and quilting ... Favorite restaurant in the area, too many to list ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, Hawaii or Ireland. I have been to Hawaii many times but would go back any chance I get. I took a grandson to Ireland and fell in love with that country. We found where my grandparents were from. ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, Michael Jordan’s last game with the Bulls and the Ryder Cup ... Favorite pro/college sports team(s), the Cubs of course. And the Marquette basketball team and women’s lacrosse team. ... Favorite band/musician, I really like the Pentatonix and much of the music from the ’60s through ’80s.

Things on my bucket list: When I have a grandchild graduate from high school, I take them on a trip, pretty much anywhere they want to go. So far I have traveled to more than 15 countries on three continents, and I have 13 more grandkids to travel with. I am looking forward to where they will take me. Hopefully to Africa, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, to name a few places.

What I enjoy most about coaching: The girls. They are so much fun to work with, and watching them develop into such wonderful young women is priceless. And making friends with all the tremendous coaches I have met.

News-Gazette Girls’ Golf Coaches of the Year

YEAR COACH SCHOOL

2016 Pat Hettermann St. Thomas More

2015 Larry Becker Champaign Central

2014 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour

2013 Chris Townsend Monticello

2012 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour

2011 Guy Percy Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley