2016 All-Area Girls' Golf Coach of the Year: STM's Pat Hettermann
Why she’s Coach of the Year: The veteran golf coach guided a relatively young team to the Class 1A Normal Community Regional title with a score of 381. While the Sabers missed out on an expected state bid by 6 strokes, junior Kait Asklund and freshman Alaina Bowie made it individually, finishing 13th and 22nd, respectively, in 1A. Bowie, who Hettermann has coached from a young age, finished with the second-best nine-hole average in the area.
Season highlights: “Having an 18-1 season, winning the regionals and taking both Alaina Bowie and Kait Asklund to the state tournament.”
A few of my favorites: Favorite food, ice cream and anything I don’t have to cook ... First car, a 1968 Chevy Impala ... Favorite non-sports hobbies, painting, metal work and quilting ... Favorite restaurant in the area, too many to list ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, Hawaii or Ireland. I have been to Hawaii many times but would go back any chance I get. I took a grandson to Ireland and fell in love with that country. We found where my grandparents were from. ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, Michael Jordan’s last game with the Bulls and the Ryder Cup ... Favorite pro/college sports team(s), the Cubs of course. And the Marquette basketball team and women’s lacrosse team. ... Favorite band/musician, I really like the Pentatonix and much of the music from the ’60s through ’80s.
Things on my bucket list: When I have a grandchild graduate from high school, I take them on a trip, pretty much anywhere they want to go. So far I have traveled to more than 15 countries on three continents, and I have 13 more grandkids to travel with. I am looking forward to where they will take me. Hopefully to Africa, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, to name a few places.
What I enjoy most about coaching: The girls. They are so much fun to work with, and watching them develop into such wonderful young women is priceless. And making friends with all the tremendous coaches I have met.
News-Gazette Girls’ Golf Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2016 Pat Hettermann St. Thomas More
2015 Larry Becker Champaign Central
2014 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour
2013 Chris Townsend Monticello
2012 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour
2011 Guy Percy Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
