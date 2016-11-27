Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2016 All-Area girls' golf teams
Sun, 11/27/2016 - 11:39pm | Anthony Zilis

All-Area first team
Athlete    Yr.    School
Kait Asklund    Jr.    St. Thomas More
Alaina Bowie    Fr.    St. Thomas More
Mia Hayasaki    Jr.    Champaign Central
Mackenzie McCoy    So.    Champaign Central
Kendyl McFarland    Sr.    Monticello
Emily Roth    Sr.    St. Thomas More
Brooke Tuttle    So.    Sullivan

All-Area second team
Athlete    Yr.    School
Tatum Ellis    Sr.    Sullivan
Maeve Kirby    So.    St. Thomas More
Taylor McTaggart    Jr.    Iroquois West
Stephanie Orr    Sr.    Iroquois West
Claire Sherrick    So.    Centennial
Molly Stringer    Fr.    Monticello
Megan Woltkamp    Jr.    LeRoy

All-Area honorable mention
Blue Ridge — Makayla Castle, Sr.; Emily Schneman, Sr.; Lauren Trimble, Jr.
Champaign Central — Alaea Francis, So.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — Megan Moody, So.; Emily Sommer, Sr.; Shannon Spangler, So.
Iroquois West — Hannah Fink, Sr.; Meara Tilstra, So.
LeRoy — Meredith Hogue, Jr.; Skielyr Trenkle, Sr.
Mahomet-Seymour — Emma Amjad, So.; Sarah Amjad, So.; Maddie Fugate, Sr.; Sydney Savage, Sr.; Sydney Shafer, Sr.
Monticello — Lily Brown, So.; Kayleigh Louis, Sr.; Ellie Nelson, Sr.
Prairie Central — Hannah Conlisk, Sr.; Megan Honegger, Jr.; Molly Lane, Sr.; Gera Reis, Sr.
St. Thomas More — Molly Lammers, So.
Sullivan — Addison Darush, So.
Tuscola — Sydney Hoel, Jr.; Claire Ring, So.
Watseka — Summer Cramer, Jr.; Madi Hebert, Sr.

