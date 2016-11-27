2016 All-Area girls' golf teams

All-Area first team

Athlete Yr. School

Kait Asklund Jr. St. Thomas More

Alaina Bowie Fr. St. Thomas More

Mia Hayasaki Jr. Champaign Central

Mackenzie McCoy So. Champaign Central

Kendyl McFarland Sr. Monticello

Emily Roth Sr. St. Thomas More

Brooke Tuttle So. Sullivan

All-Area second team

Athlete Yr. School

Tatum Ellis Sr. Sullivan

Maeve Kirby So. St. Thomas More

Taylor McTaggart Jr. Iroquois West

Stephanie Orr Sr. Iroquois West

Claire Sherrick So. Centennial

Molly Stringer Fr. Monticello

Megan Woltkamp Jr. LeRoy

All-Area honorable mention

Blue Ridge — Makayla Castle, Sr.; Emily Schneman, Sr.; Lauren Trimble, Jr.

Champaign Central — Alaea Francis, So.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — Megan Moody, So.; Emily Sommer, Sr.; Shannon Spangler, So.

Iroquois West — Hannah Fink, Sr.; Meara Tilstra, So.

LeRoy — Meredith Hogue, Jr.; Skielyr Trenkle, Sr.

Mahomet-Seymour — Emma Amjad, So.; Sarah Amjad, So.; Maddie Fugate, Sr.; Sydney Savage, Sr.; Sydney Shafer, Sr.

Monticello — Lily Brown, So.; Kayleigh Louis, Sr.; Ellie Nelson, Sr.

Prairie Central — Hannah Conlisk, Sr.; Megan Honegger, Jr.; Molly Lane, Sr.; Gera Reis, Sr.

St. Thomas More — Molly Lammers, So.

Sullivan — Addison Darush, So.

Tuscola — Sydney Hoel, Jr.; Claire Ring, So.

Watseka — Summer Cramer, Jr.; Madi Hebert, Sr.