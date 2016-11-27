2016 All-Area girls' golf teams
All-Area first team
Athlete Yr. School
Kait Asklund Jr. St. Thomas More
Alaina Bowie Fr. St. Thomas More
Mia Hayasaki Jr. Champaign Central
Mackenzie McCoy So. Champaign Central
Kendyl McFarland Sr. Monticello
Emily Roth Sr. St. Thomas More
Brooke Tuttle So. Sullivan
All-Area second team
Athlete Yr. School
Tatum Ellis Sr. Sullivan
Maeve Kirby So. St. Thomas More
Taylor McTaggart Jr. Iroquois West
Stephanie Orr Sr. Iroquois West
Claire Sherrick So. Centennial
Molly Stringer Fr. Monticello
Megan Woltkamp Jr. LeRoy
All-Area honorable mention
Blue Ridge — Makayla Castle, Sr.; Emily Schneman, Sr.; Lauren Trimble, Jr.
Champaign Central — Alaea Francis, So.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — Megan Moody, So.; Emily Sommer, Sr.; Shannon Spangler, So.
Iroquois West — Hannah Fink, Sr.; Meara Tilstra, So.
LeRoy — Meredith Hogue, Jr.; Skielyr Trenkle, Sr.
Mahomet-Seymour — Emma Amjad, So.; Sarah Amjad, So.; Maddie Fugate, Sr.; Sydney Savage, Sr.; Sydney Shafer, Sr.
Monticello — Lily Brown, So.; Kayleigh Louis, Sr.; Ellie Nelson, Sr.
Prairie Central — Hannah Conlisk, Sr.; Megan Honegger, Jr.; Molly Lane, Sr.; Gera Reis, Sr.
St. Thomas More — Molly Lammers, So.
Sullivan — Addison Darush, So.
Tuscola — Sydney Hoel, Jr.; Claire Ring, So.
Watseka — Summer Cramer, Jr.; Madi Hebert, Sr.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.