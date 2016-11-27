Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2016 final area prep girls' golf stats
Sun, 11/27/2016 - 11:16pm | Bob Jones

Name, School    Rds    Avg
Hayasaki, Central    27    39.6
Bowie, St. Thomas More    23    39.7
Aslkund, St. Thomas More    23    41.2
McFarland, Monticello    20    2.0
McCoy, Central    23    45.2
Kirby, St. Thomas More    24    45.8
Roth. St. Thomas More    22    46.3
Tuttle, Sullivan    16    46.5
McTaggart, Iroquois West    14    47.9
Orr, Iroquois West    14    48.0
Stringer, Monticello    20    48.3
Sherrick, Centennial    13    48.8
Ellis, Sullivan    16    48.9
Woltkamp, LeRoy    17    49.1
Lane, Prairie Central    19    49.3
S. Miller, St. Thomas More    24    50.0
Hoel, Tuscola    14    51.1
Conlisk, Prairie Central    19    51.6
Darush, Sullivan    7    51.7
Moody, GCMS    11    51.9
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    13    52.0
Hogue, LeRoy    17    52.0
Spangler, GCMS    11    52.1
Ring, Tuscola    17    52.2
Cramer, Watseka    19    52.3
Trimble, Blue Ridge    15    52.7
Louis, Monticello    18    52.9
Sommer, GCMS    7    53.0
Francis, Central    23    53.1
Trenkle, LeRoy    17    53.1
Reis, Prairie Central    19    53.2
Honegger, Prairie Central    19    53.6
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour    16    54.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    17    54.0
Hebert, Watseka    17    54.5
Fink, Iroquois West    14    54.7
Nelson, Monticello    20    55.0
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    11    56.0
Brown, Monticello    18    56.0
Castle, Blue Ridge    11    56.2
Schneman, Blue Ridge    15    56.4
Tilstra, Iroquois West    14    56.7
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour    15    57.0
Lammers, St. Thomas More    16    57.2
Hood, Fisher    14    57.8
Katavich, Salt Fork    21    57.8
Wunderlich, Monticello    16    57.8
Hege, St. Thomas More    12    58.0
Sanchez, Iroquois West    13    58.0
Germann, Watseka    17    58.1
Pool, Iroquois West    14    58.2
Chester, Tuscola    12    58.3
Wood, LeRoy    17    59.2
Egan, LeRoy    17    59.9
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    5    60.0
Kern, Mahomet-Seymour    17    60.0
Black, Judah Christian    15    60.7
Lewis, Salt Fork    21    60.7
Livingston, Central    20    60.7
Bachman, Prairie Central    12    61.1
Kaur, Watseka    11    61.5
DeLuce, Centennial    10    61.6
Marry, Fisher    15    61.7
Henderson, Tuscola    15    62.2
Deaton, Prairie Central    19    62.8
Kamman, GCMS    11    62.8
Henness, Central    6    63.8
Atkinson, Central    6    64.1
Parson, GCMS    11    64.7
Wingren, Watseka    17    64.7
ohnson, GCMS    8    65.0
D. Fuentes, Central    14    65.3
Funk, GCMS    9    65.3
Reeder, Monticello    8    65.4
Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour    4    66.0
Hoffman, Mahomet-Seymour    3    66.0
Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour    6    66.0
Banta, Tuscola    15    66.3
Cox, Westville    11    66.4
Perkinson, Central    10    66.6
Root, Tuscola    13    66.7
Rothert, Prairie Central    7    67.6
K. Smith, St. Thomas More    2    68.0
Prather, Monticello    4    68.3
Bernard, Blue Ridge    14    69.8
Conley, Watseka    17    70.1
Valentine, Watseka    3    72.3

