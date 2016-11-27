2016 final area prep girls' golf stats

Name, School Rds Avg

Hayasaki, Central 27 39.6

Bowie, St. Thomas More 23 39.7

Aslkund, St. Thomas More 23 41.2

McFarland, Monticello 20 2.0

McCoy, Central 23 45.2

Kirby, St. Thomas More 24 45.8

Roth. St. Thomas More 22 46.3

Tuttle, Sullivan 16 46.5

McTaggart, Iroquois West 14 47.9

Orr, Iroquois West 14 48.0

Stringer, Monticello 20 48.3

Sherrick, Centennial 13 48.8

Ellis, Sullivan 16 48.9

Woltkamp, LeRoy 17 49.1

Lane, Prairie Central 19 49.3

S. Miller, St. Thomas More 24 50.0

Hoel, Tuscola 14 51.1

Conlisk, Prairie Central 19 51.6

Darush, Sullivan 7 51.7

Moody, GCMS 11 51.9

S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 13 52.0

Hogue, LeRoy 17 52.0

Spangler, GCMS 11 52.1

Ring, Tuscola 17 52.2

Cramer, Watseka 19 52.3

Trimble, Blue Ridge 15 52.7

Louis, Monticello 18 52.9

Sommer, GCMS 7 53.0

Francis, Central 23 53.1

Trenkle, LeRoy 17 53.1

Reis, Prairie Central 19 53.2

Honegger, Prairie Central 19 53.6

Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 16 54.0

Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 17 54.0

Hebert, Watseka 17 54.5

Fink, Iroquois West 14 54.7

Nelson, Monticello 20 55.0

E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 11 56.0

Brown, Monticello 18 56.0

Castle, Blue Ridge 11 56.2

Schneman, Blue Ridge 15 56.4

Tilstra, Iroquois West 14 56.7

Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 15 57.0

Lammers, St. Thomas More 16 57.2

Hood, Fisher 14 57.8

Katavich, Salt Fork 21 57.8

Wunderlich, Monticello 16 57.8

Hege, St. Thomas More 12 58.0

Sanchez, Iroquois West 13 58.0

Germann, Watseka 17 58.1

Pool, Iroquois West 14 58.2

Chester, Tuscola 12 58.3

Wood, LeRoy 17 59.2

Egan, LeRoy 17 59.9

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 5 60.0

Kern, Mahomet-Seymour 17 60.0

Black, Judah Christian 15 60.7

Lewis, Salt Fork 21 60.7

Livingston, Central 20 60.7

Bachman, Prairie Central 12 61.1

Kaur, Watseka 11 61.5

DeLuce, Centennial 10 61.6

Marry, Fisher 15 61.7

Henderson, Tuscola 15 62.2

Deaton, Prairie Central 19 62.8

Kamman, GCMS 11 62.8

Henness, Central 6 63.8

Atkinson, Central 6 64.1

Parson, GCMS 11 64.7

Wingren, Watseka 17 64.7

ohnson, GCMS 8 65.0

D. Fuentes, Central 14 65.3

Funk, GCMS 9 65.3

Reeder, Monticello 8 65.4

Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 4 66.0

Hoffman, Mahomet-Seymour 3 66.0

Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour 6 66.0

Banta, Tuscola 15 66.3

Cox, Westville 11 66.4

Perkinson, Central 10 66.6

Root, Tuscola 13 66.7

Rothert, Prairie Central 7 67.6

K. Smith, St. Thomas More 2 68.0

Prather, Monticello 4 68.3

Bernard, Blue Ridge 14 69.8

Conley, Watseka 17 70.1

Valentine, Watseka 3 72.3