2016 All-Area Girls' Golfer of the Year: Central's Mia Hayasaki

CHAMPAIGN — It was a painful sight for Yoshi Hayasaki.

He didn’t know whether it was an issue with confidence that comes and goes during a given round of golf, a problem with technique or a mixture of both. But every time his daughter, Champaign Central junior Mia, approached a putt of 4 feet or less at the Class 2A state golf tournament last month, he grew nervous.

“It was so tough to watch,” Yoshi Hayasaki said. “It’s just agony when you’re watching her miss that three-footer.”

Eight times, she missed a short putt on that day.

“Whenever my putts weren’t going in, I would always feel scared about the next one,” Mia Hayasaki said.

“So I think that really restricted me from making a good putt.”

Yoshi Hayasaki and Central coach Larry Becker always knew Mia Hayasaki had the ability to compete with the best in the state, even if it hadn’t always materialized during the last couple years.

So after Hayasaki wrapped up that first round, when she shot an 82 at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur, Becker took her over to the putting green. For an hour, they worked on her technique. Rather than curving her approach, she needed to straighten it.

“I said, ‘That’s exactly where we’re going,’ ” Becker said. “Mia knows what she needs to work on and she will work on it. That’s one of the best things about her. She puts in the time.”

And in the state tournament’s second and final day, it worked. She missed one short putt that round, and her second-day score of 74 tied for fifth-best in the round.

With her final score of 156, Hayasaki finished 30th overall in Class 2A. That performance, combined with her steady play throughout the season, was enough for Hayasaki to be named The News-Gazette’s All-Area Girls’ Golfer of the Year for the second straight season.

In the last couple years, though, valleys came before the peaks. Hayasaki’s biggest breakthrough came after a few of her lowest moments on the golf course.

Fine-tuning her game

By all metrics, Hayasaki should have become a better golfer heading into her junior season. Over the years, she’s devoted more and more time to golf, shirking other sports in favor of it.

But over the summer, that time wasn’t paying off.

Playing in tournaments throughout Illinois in June and July, she consistently shot from the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

“It just wasn’t going too well,” Hayasaki said. “I might have been nervous to the actual school year.”

That rough summer came after a frustrating end to Hayasaki’s sophomore season. At the end of a campaign in which she shot an average of 87.4 strokes per 18 holes, Hayasaki missed state after putting up a 96 at sectionals.

Still, her father knew she had the potential to hang with the best in Illinois.

“I felt that way, but I’m not sure she felt that confidence throughout the season or basically at the end of the season,” Yoshi Hayasaki said. “I think definitely she thought this year she would make it, and that motivated her more, and I think she worked hard to improve herself this year.”

After the rough summer, Mia Hayasaki took a break and worked with her father, the former Illinois men’s gymnastics coach who coaches his daughter year-round. Instead of completely changing her swing, they stripped it down.

“We made my swing a lot simpler,” Hayasaki said. “Whenever I was swinging, I would try to swing harder. But then when we were practicing and trying to get back to a better swing, I was more relaxed.”

When the high school season began in mid-August, Hayasaki started shooting in the 70s. Mid-season, she shot a 72 at the Illinois Blue Course, her top score ever. Her 18-hole average this season improved by more than 8 strokes, to 79.2.

Her score of 84 led the Maroons to sectional qualification as a team, and her 82 at the Class 2A Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional was easily enough to qualify her for state.

“I think it all came together at the end of the season,” Yoshi Hayasaki said.

Thinking to the future

Still, it was hard for Mia Hayasaki to believe she could hang with the best in the state when she arrived at Hickory Point for the 2A state tournament.

But after ranking in the middle of the pack on a day in which she committed clearly fixable mistakes, her thinking began to change.

“I think the first day I remember just thinking that all of these girls were so great and I just didn’t think I would place very high,” she said. “Then after that round, I saw all of the other scores and thought I could shoot those, too. That second day, I was a lot more calm, I guess.”

And after her big second-day improvement, Hayasaki realized she has the ability to be one of those great golfers.

Plenty of goals and improvements, though, are still in play.

Hayasaki hoped to break 70 this year, something she still hasn’t done. Her father thinks her drives could use some work, although she’s able to hit a ball 220 yards with her 5-foot frame. Becker wants her course management to improve.

But because of that final round of the 2016 season, Hayasaki already enters next season with a leg up.

“I know I can shoot the scores that some of those girls are shooting,” she said, “so I’ll try to have more confidence in myself.”

News-Gazette Girls’ Golfers of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Mia Hayasaki Champaign Central

2015 Mia Hayasaki Champaign Central

2014 Emily Trolia Mahomet-Seymour

2013 Courtney LaFoe Salt Fork

2012 Brooklyn Hildreth Mahomet-Sey.

2011 Sierra Myerscough St. Thomas More

2010 Lizzy Dombroski Centennial

2009 Lizzy Dombroski Centennial

2008 Katie Jean St. Thomas More

2007 Katie Jean St. Thomas More

2006 Jenna Dombroski Centennial

2005 Kim Bailey GCMS

2004 Kim Bailey GCMS