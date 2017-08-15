St. Thomas More star shoots 64

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette Alaina_Bowie_STM__061 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.

WINDSOR — Alaina Bowie didn’t wake up Tuesday thinking she’d shoot the score she eventually did during the Effingham/Teutoplis Tournament at Fox Prairie Golf Course.

But the St. Thomas More sophomore, a first-team All-Area pick a season ago, was more than pleased after she compiled a 64 during the 18-hole tournament, which doubled as STM’s season opener, to claim medalist honors at the five-team event. STM finished second as a team with a 336 as Kait Asklund (79) placed third.

“It was a beautiful day out there with almost no wind,” Bowie said after she dropped in 10 birdies and only had one bogey. “Never did I think that I would do this well. I actually kept surprising myself with each shot.”

The Illinois High School Association doesn’t have records for lowest round during the regular season, but Bowie’s 64 bettered the state tournament record of 66 set by Hailey Koschmann of Lake Forest in 2007.

“This was a good confidence-booster to show that all my work this summer paid off,” Bowie said. “I loved playing each shot because each one was a new adventure.”



