Sabers, Tigers suffer first-round defeats to start tournament

URBANA — St. Thomas More girls’ soccer coach James Johnson knew topping Geneseo on Friday in the first round of the Urbana Invitational would be a tall task. The Maple Leafs, after all, won a Class 2A sectional title last season.

But after the Sabers finished second in the tournament a year ago, Friday’s 2-0 loss still stung.

“It’s a really good team, and we play good teams for a reason,” Johnson said. “We think that prepares us for the postseason. At the same time, I think the moral victories are kind of over for us. We wanted to get a result in this game. We took second last year, so we wanted to try to take it home.”

STM (2-2-1) returned seven starters from last season’s team that won a 1A regional championship, but one of them wasn’t All-Area first team forward Caroline Geubelle, a speedy striker who scored 19 goals last season. The Sabers are spending the early part of the season adjusting to her absence.

No longer can they play long balls forward and expect Geubelle to latch onto them and score. But what they have remaining is a technically strong team that can possess the ball, although they didn’t do that to Johnson’s liking on Friday.

“We really have to slow it down in the midfield and get possession,” STM defender Emma Blomberg said. “Last year we could just kick it and have her track it down and have a quick shot outside the (penalty area), but now we have to slow it down and really keep possession.”

The Maple Leafs out-shot the Sabers, 16-4, and controlled a majority of the possession. But it took two second-half set pieces for Geneseo to find the back of the net, including a free kick cross that Geneseo’s Tori Verbeck volleyed into the back of the net and a penalty kick by Lauren Murray. Other than that, STM goalkeeper Brianna Hopper was up to every challenge.

“I think our passes could have been better, we could have worked the middle better, but our overall effort was the best it could have been,” STM midfielder Izzy Schmitt said. “We did well (defensively) the whole first half. (Hopper) was amazing the whole game. She saved us back there a lot.”

This year may be one of change for the Sabers, but Johnson’s team only starts two seniors. And while Johnson is disappointed by Friday’s loss, he sees the bigger picture for a team that wants to alter its style of play.

“I think it’s been an adjustment for me as a coach,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in the defensive end, but I think this year we’ve got to keep the ball. This is the first year we’re transitioning our style a little bit. We want to win this year. We want to have success this year, but I’d be lying if I said we weren’t looking to next year as well.”



Tigers fall behind early

The goals came thick and fast, and 13 minutes into Friday’s first round game at its home invite, Urbana trailed Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-0.

That’s where the onslaught stopped.

The young Tigers began stringing passes together and closing down their opponents defensively. A comeback wasn’t in the offing, but an encouraging second half was in a 7-0 loss.

“We came out hard, no fear, our passing was connected, our defense was working hard out there, our middle shape worked out there,” Urbana senior Alexis Jones said. “I feel like we stepped it up in the second half. We persevered.”

Urbana (0-4) started seven freshmen and sophomores on Friday and substituted in a few more. During a season in which storms have postponed multiple games already, they haven’t had time yet to build chemistry. But for the last 55 minutes of Friday’s game, first-year Urbana coach David Dunlap, who spent 11 years at Charleston, with the last two coming as head coach, saw marked improvement.

“We’re moving forward,” Dunlap said. “It’s just going to take some time. We’re very young. I’m not looking at the score, I’m looking at how we played.”

The temptation exists for Dunlap to look to the future and view his team as a building project. But for now, he’s simply trying to institute his system and not get ahead of himself.

“I’m trying not to (look two years down the road),” he said. “We’ve got so many underclassmen that it’s hard to not look at it like that. But coming in new right now, I want to take one game at a time.”