Area girls' soccer stats (through April 11)

Goals

Player, School Goals

Johnson-Monforth, Mahomet-Seymour 8

Ruckman. University High 6

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 6

Thompson, Central 6

Dullerud, University High 5

Anderson, University High 4

DuPree, Central 4

Limentato, Judah Christian 4

Martinez, Judah Christian 4

Murray, St. Thomas More 4

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Gray, Judah Christian 3

Leibach, St. Thomas More 3

Llewellyn, Central 3

Maupin, Monticello 3

Plattner, Central 3

Southey, University High 3

Tufte, Central 3

Woods, Centennial 3

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Bell, Centennial 2

Black, Judah Christian 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Born, Central 2

Bruce, University High 2

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Escobedo, Danville 2

Howland, Danville 2

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Kramer, St. Thomas More 2

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

M. Miller, Judah Christian 2

G. Olson, Centennial 2

Tschetter, Judah Christian 2

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Allen, Central 1

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

S. Collins, Central 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

Ellis, Danville 1

Helmuth, Monticello 1

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 1

Jones, Urbana 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kim, University High 1

Lester, Mahonet-Seymour 1

Maturi, University High 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Ravahn, Urbana 1

Redden, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Ruiz, Urbana 1

Schact, St. Thomas More 1

Schumacher, Monticello 1

S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Weddle, Danville 1

West, Danville 1



Assists

Player, School Goals

Martinez, Judah Christian 6

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 5

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 5

Murray, St. Thomas More 5

Leibach, St. Thomas More 4

W. Olson, Centennial 4

Ruckman, University High 4

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 4

Thompson, Central 4

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Anderson, University High 2

Black, Judah Christian 2

S. Collins, Central 2

Dullerud, University High 2

Gray, Judah Christian 2

Kim, University High 2

Llewellyn, Central 2

M. Miller, Judah Christian 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Bruce, Univeristy High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

DuPree, Central 1

Escobedo, Danville 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kramer, St. Thomas More 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Maturi, University High 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Offenback, Monticello 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Plattner, Central 1

Redden, Central 1

Roberts, Central 1

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Southey, University High 1

Tschetter, Judah Christian 1

Tufte, Central 1

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Woods, Centennial 1



Goals against average

Player, School Goal Allowed GAA

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 0 0.00

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1 0.33

Southey, University High 3 0.75

Conway, Judah Christian 1 1.00

DeLuce, Centennial 2 1.00

Lampkin, Central 1 1.00

Redden, Central 4 1.33

Hopper, St. Thomas More 12 1.50

Sunderland, University High 5 1.50

Monahan, University High 5 1.75

Bollant, Judah Christian 13 2.86

York, Danville 10 2.50

Anderson, University High 15 4.25

Rund, Monticello 24 4.80



