Area girls' soccer stats (through April 11)
Tue, 04/11/2017 - 8:07pm | News-Gazette News Services

Goals

Player, School        Goals

Johnson-Monforth, Mahomet-Seymour    8
Ruckman. University High    6
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    6
Thompson, Central    6
Dullerud, University High    5
Anderson, University High    4
DuPree, Central    4
Limentato, Judah Christian    4
Martinez, Judah Christian    4
Murray, St. Thomas More    4
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Gray, Judah Christian    3
Leibach, St. Thomas More    3
Llewellyn, Central    3
Maupin, Monticello    3
Plattner, Central    3
Southey, University High    3
Tufte, Central    3
Woods, Centennial    3
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Bell, Centennial    2
Black, Judah Christian    2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More    2
Born, Central    2
Bruce, University High    2
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Escobedo, Danville    2
Howland, Danville    2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Kramer, St. Thomas More    2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
M. Miller, Judah Christian    2
G. Olson, Centennial    2
Tschetter, Judah Christian    2
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Allen, Central    1
Aubry, St. Thomas More    1
S. Collins, Central    1
DeVriese, Centennial    1
Ellis, Danville    1
Helmuth, Monticello    1
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    1
Jones, Urbana    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kim, University High    1
Lester, Mahonet-Seymour    1
Maturi, University High    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Ravahn, Urbana    1
Redden, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Ruiz, Urbana    1
Schact, St. Thomas More    1
Schumacher, Monticello    1
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Weddle, Danville    1
West, Danville    1


Assists

Player, School        Goals

Martinez, Judah Christian    6
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    5
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    5
Murray, St. Thomas More    5
Leibach, St. Thomas More    4
W. Olson, Centennial    4
Ruckman, University High    4
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    4
Thompson, Central    4
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Anderson, University High    2
Black, Judah Christian    2
S. Collins, Central    2
Dullerud, University High    2
Gray, Judah Christian    2
Kim, University High    2
Llewellyn, Central    2
M. Miller, Judah Christian    2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Bruce, Univeristy High    1
Clark, Monticello    1
DeVriese, Centennial    1
DuPree, Central    1
Escobedo, Danville    1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kramer, St. Thomas More    1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Maturi, University High    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Offenback, Monticello    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Plattner, Central    1
Redden, Central    1
Roberts, Central    1
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Southey, University High    1
Tschetter, Judah Christian    1
Tufte, Central    1
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Woods, Centennial    1


Goals against average

Player, School    Goal Allowed    GAA

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour    0    0.00
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    1    0.33
Southey, University High    3    0.75
Conway, Judah Christian    1    1.00
DeLuce, Centennial    2    1.00
Lampkin, Central    1    1.00
Redden, Central    4    1.33
Hopper, St. Thomas More    12    1.50
Sunderland, University High    5    1.50
Monahan, University High    5    1.75
Bollant, Judah Christian    13    2.86
York, Danville    10    2.50
Anderson, University High    15    4.25
Rund, Monticello    24    4.80


NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.

