Area girls' soccer stats (through April 11)
Goals
Player, School Goals
Johnson-Monforth, Mahomet-Seymour 8
Ruckman. University High 6
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 6
Thompson, Central 6
Dullerud, University High 5
Anderson, University High 4
DuPree, Central 4
Limentato, Judah Christian 4
Martinez, Judah Christian 4
Murray, St. Thomas More 4
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Gray, Judah Christian 3
Leibach, St. Thomas More 3
Llewellyn, Central 3
Maupin, Monticello 3
Plattner, Central 3
Southey, University High 3
Tufte, Central 3
Woods, Centennial 3
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Bell, Centennial 2
Black, Judah Christian 2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2
Born, Central 2
Bruce, University High 2
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Escobedo, Danville 2
Howland, Danville 2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Kramer, St. Thomas More 2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
M. Miller, Judah Christian 2
G. Olson, Centennial 2
Tschetter, Judah Christian 2
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Allen, Central 1
Aubry, St. Thomas More 1
S. Collins, Central 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
Ellis, Danville 1
Helmuth, Monticello 1
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 1
Jones, Urbana 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kim, University High 1
Lester, Mahonet-Seymour 1
Maturi, University High 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Ravahn, Urbana 1
Redden, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Ruiz, Urbana 1
Schact, St. Thomas More 1
Schumacher, Monticello 1
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Weddle, Danville 1
West, Danville 1
Assists
Player, School Goals
Martinez, Judah Christian 6
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 5
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 5
Murray, St. Thomas More 5
Leibach, St. Thomas More 4
W. Olson, Centennial 4
Ruckman, University High 4
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 4
Thompson, Central 4
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Anderson, University High 2
Black, Judah Christian 2
S. Collins, Central 2
Dullerud, University High 2
Gray, Judah Christian 2
Kim, University High 2
Llewellyn, Central 2
M. Miller, Judah Christian 2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Bruce, Univeristy High 1
Clark, Monticello 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
DuPree, Central 1
Escobedo, Danville 1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kramer, St. Thomas More 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Maturi, University High 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Offenback, Monticello 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Plattner, Central 1
Redden, Central 1
Roberts, Central 1
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Southey, University High 1
Tschetter, Judah Christian 1
Tufte, Central 1
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Woods, Centennial 1
Goals against average
Player, School Goal Allowed GAA
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 0 0.00
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1 0.33
Southey, University High 3 0.75
Conway, Judah Christian 1 1.00
DeLuce, Centennial 2 1.00
Lampkin, Central 1 1.00
Redden, Central 4 1.33
Hopper, St. Thomas More 12 1.50
Sunderland, University High 5 1.50
Monahan, University High 5 1.75
Bollant, Judah Christian 13 2.86
York, Danville 10 2.50
Anderson, University High 15 4.25
Rund, Monticello 24 4.80
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information.
