Balanced effort carries Chargers past Maroons

CHAMPAIGN — The exploits of Willa Olson and Gressa Olson are well known.

The senior twins on the Centennial girls’ soccer team were at it again on Tuesday night during the Chargers’ 7-0 home victory against Champaign Central.

Each Olson scored two goals — one in each half — to keep the Maroons at bay. But Centennial is more than just what the Olsons can bring to the field.

Casey Lavin started the scoring with the game’s first goal and closed it off with the final tally of the night, while Mary Woods accounted for Centennial’s other goal and distributed three assists in helping the Chargers (4-2) knock off the Maroons (3-1-1).

“We’ve had different people stepping up, and the twins do their fair share,” Centennial coach Jim Meissen said, “but Casey and Mary played great, too.”

The Maroons suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, but Central coach Steve Whiteley is aware of how quickly the Chargers can frustrate teams.

“They’re a pretty darn good team,” he said. “Obviously it really showed (Tuesday) and showed areas we need to work on. They were just clicking on all cylinders.”

Centennial carries a three-game win streak into Thursday’s game at Bloomington. After losses to Dunlap and Peoria Notre Dame earlier this month, the Chargers have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 19-0 margin.

“Even though we took losses in both of those games, it matters in terms of ‘Does it make us better?’” Meissen said. “ I hope it does.”

Despite the lopsided outcome on Tuesday in the only scheduled meeting between the Unit 4 rivals this season, Meissen said he has seen improvement from Central, which had goalie Grace Redden make six saves on Tuesday, from last season. Centennial defeated the Maroons 5-0 in a Class 2A regional championship game last May.

“This is a much better Central team than last year,” Meissen said.

For Whiteley, he hopes Tuesday night’s setback doesn’t carry over into future matches. Central gets back in action on Thursday at Urbana.

“We had a couple games early where we were the heavy favorites,” he said. “It puts a little bit of a damper on where we’re at, but it gives us a chance to learn. We showed flashes of what we can do.”

Aside from the action on the field, both teams and their schools contributed to a worthy cause on Tuesday night. The programs were able to donate $700 to C-U at Home, the local organization that helps homeless people in the community and provides resources to those in need, and played the match in honor of the late Adam Jenkins, the former soccer coach at Parkland and Champaign Central and Centennial graduate who died in February after a long illness.

“Adam was huge in the soccer community, and we wanted to do something in honor of Adam,” Whiteley said. “It always feels good to bring awareness to certain issues in the community and to have the student-athletes really know what’s going on.”

Meissen agreed.

“Soccer is fun to do, but in the long run, it’s not life,” he said. “You want to advocate the notion of working hard and getting the most out of your abilities, but in the end, it’s just a game.”