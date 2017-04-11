N-G Top 5: Girls' soccer (April 12)

Mahomet-Seymour is still the area team to beat, but others are lurking. Our latest poll, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-0 1 The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 30-1 heading into Thursday’s game at St. Thomas More.

2. Centennial 4-2 3 Chargers will hit the road to play at Bloomington on Thursday in Big 12 action

3. Champaign Central 3-1-1 2 Maroons have another road game on Thursday when they make the short trek to play at Urbana.

4. Judah Christian 5-3-1 5 The Tribe are cruising in April, having won all three of their matches so far in the month

5. St. Thomas More 3-3-2 4 Sabers will face stern test at home Thursday against Mahomet-Seymour.