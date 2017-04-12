Defense leading way for undefeated Bulldogs

MAHOMET — Senior Mikaela Antonacci is an example of the type of players on Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ soccer team.

Several versatile Bulldogs don’t have clearly defined positions. Antonacci is a third-year starter on the defensive line and has helped that unit secure four shutouts in the team’s first five matches.

She has also been used as a forward, a move which resulted in her scoring two goals.

M-S coach Joey Gruner is not yet ready to assign her a permanent position.

“By the end of the year, I’m not sure where she will be,” Gruner said.

It’s not a surprise that Antonacci could be valuable in multiple roles. When Gruner seeks out defenders, one trait is important.

“The way I approach it, I look for people who are finishers,” he said. “Sometimes someone who can finish has all the characteristics of great defenders.”

The coach is confident that Antonacci will be an asset wherever she plays.

“She can fill in where we need her most,” he said. “If it turns out we’re short on finishers, I could move her up, but the question is who’s filling the spot she’s not in?”

Depending on the strength of the opponent, Gruner uses either a four-player or five-player defensive alignment.

Antonacci isn’t the only Bulldog who has played a key role. Senior Karsyn Routh, a fourth-year varsity contributor who has been shifted to a defensive-midfield position, and four juniors, Breonna Snyder, Brittney Gilbert, a transfer from Naperville Central, Cassidi Collins and Melissa Singleton, are all contributing.

“What you love (on defense) is to have speed all over the place,” Gruner said, “because most teams will put their fastest player up front. You can be a little slower if you have the technique down.”

While evaluating lineups and combinations, Gruner also has choices with Snyder (defensive midfielder and outside defensive back), senior Mia Epley (outside midfielder and center midfielder) as well as junior Erin Lenschow (center midfielder and forward).

One challenge, especially early in the season, is to get players who may have spent the offseason playing with different club programs, as well as a transfer such as Gilbert, on the same page.

“They have to work as a unit,” Gruner said. “A lot of it is figuring out who plays well with who and who’s comfortable in what position. People are getting moved around.”

Gruner said Gilbert is a “strong option,” for the critical center-back position.

“The center-back is directing traffic and has to communicate,” Gruner said, “and have a certain level of physical and mental toughness to take everything coming at you.”

The Bulldogs’ roster features nine seniors. On the surface, a large number of veterans is a good thing.

Gruner has seen the issue from two sides. He understands all seniors are not created equally, and it has nothing to do with their skills in the sport.

“It’s tough coaching seniors in April and May,” Gruner said. “They’re ready to move on. A lot of times, you finish the season after graduation. If they know this is the end (of their career in sports), it’s a mental challenge.

“It’s a lot different dealing with senior guys on the football team in the fall. In the fall, everyone is gung-ho.”

Antonacci, Routh and Epley are far from being the only senior contributors. Senior Natalie Cebulski and junior Sarah Hohenstein have shared time as goalkeepers. Midfielder Alexa Warren is a senior and one of three squad members who have developed into starters after not playing regularly a year ago.

Snyder and sophomore forward Madison Wade are the other first-time starters, though Snyder was a top sub in 2016.

“Those three have made improvements and have earned a starting position,” Gruner said.

Those in the most-improved category don’t stop with the new starters. Junior Meredith Johnson-Monfort, who is being used as both a midfielder and a forward, has elevated her level of play.

Johnson-Monfort is the Bulldogs’ scoring leader and was an All-Area first-teamer last spring (as was Antonacci). After playing with a Normal-based club in the offseason, Gruner said, “she’s noticeably better. She played with a lot of girls at a high level.”

While the team’s start on defense is impressive, Gruner is taking a cautious approach.

“It’s yet to be seen if it ends up being a strength,” he said. “There will be teams that will test us. We will face more speed and athleticism.”