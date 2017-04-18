N-G Top 5: Girls' soccer (April 19)

Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial meet today in a showdown between our top two teams. Our latest poll, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 8-0 1 Bulldogs have outscored their foes 45-6 so far in unbeaten start.

2. Centennial 9-2 2 Chargers bring eight-game win streak into match against M-S.

3. Champaign Central 6-2-1 3 Maroons beat both Uni High and Urbana in a four-day span.

4. Judah Christian 7-3-1 4 Alayah Gray has had three straight games with two goals.

5. St. Thomas More 5-4-2 5 Four losses for Sabers have been by a combined six goals.

