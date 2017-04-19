Area prep girls' soccer statistics
Goals
Player, School Goals
Woods, Centennial 17
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 13
G. Olson, Centennial 12
Maupin, Monticello 10
W. Olson, Centennial 9
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 8
Ruckman, Uni High 7
Dullerud, Uni High 7
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Anderson, Uni High 5
Gray, Judah Christian 5
Murray, St. Thomas More 5
Ellis, Danville 4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Escobedo, Danville 4
Lavin, Centennial 4
Liebach, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Limentato, Judah Christian 4
Martinez, Judah Christian 4
Maturi, Uni High 4
Offenback, Monticello 4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Bell, Centennial 3
Bruce, Uni High 3
Howland, Danville 3
Miller, Judah Christian 3
Southey, Uni High 3
Black, Judah Christian 2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2
Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Hergerother, St. Thomas More 2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Kramer, St. Thomas More 2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Liggett, Danville 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 2
Mufata, Centennial 2
Tschetter, Judah Christian 2
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Aubry, St. Thomas More 1
Baily, Danville 1
Brown, Monticello 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
Eaton, Centennial 1
Helmuth, Monticello 1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Kim, Uni High 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Mitchell, Monticello 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, Uni High 1
Petersen, St. Thomas More 1
Plummer, Centennial 1
Ramirez, Centennial 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Schacht, St. Thomas More 1
Schumacher, Monticello 1
Shafter, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Tapia, Danville 1
Taylor, Uni High 1
Weddel, Danville 1
West, Danville 1
Assists
Player, School Assists
W. Olson, Centennial 17
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 7
Woods, Centennial 7
Ruckman, Uni High 7
Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Martinez, Judah Christian 6
Murray, St. Thomas More 6
G. Olson, Centennial 6
Dullerud, Uni High 4
Leibach, St. Thomas More 4
Offenback, Monticello 4
Anderson, Uni High 3
Black, Judah Christian 3
Escobedo, Danville 3
Gray, Judah Christian 3
Kim, Uni High 3
Miller, Judah Christian 3
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Bell, Centennial 2
Eaton, Centennial 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Kramer, St. Thomas More 2
Plummer, Centennial 2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 1
Bolton, St. Thomas More 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Bruce, Uni High 1
Clark, Monticello 1
Cooper, Centennial 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Maupin, Monticello 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, Uni High 1
Potts, Monticello 1
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Southey, Uni High 1
Strode, Centennial 1
Taylor, Uni High 1
Tschetter, Judah Christian 1
Yonce, St. Thomas More 1
Goals against average
Player, School Goals allowed GAA
Coats, Centennial 0 0.00
Sherrick, Centennial 0 0.00
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 2 0.50
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 2 0.67
DeLuce, Centennial 8 0.80
Conway, Judah Christian 1 1.00
Hopper, St. Thomas More 14 1.40
Bollant, Judah Christian 14 1.75
Southey, Uni High 3 2.00
York, Danville 20 2.50
Anderson, Uni High 17 2.83
Monahan, Uni High 5 2.86
Sunderland, Uni High 7 3.50
Rund, Monticello 34 3.78
