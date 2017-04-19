Area prep girls' soccer statistics

Goals

Player, School Goals

Woods, Centennial 17

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 13

G. Olson, Centennial 12

Maupin, Monticello 10

W. Olson, Centennial 9

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 8

Ruckman, Uni High 7

Dullerud, Uni High 7

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Anderson, Uni High 5

Gray, Judah Christian 5

Murray, St. Thomas More 5

Ellis, Danville 4

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Escobedo, Danville 4

Lavin, Centennial 4

Liebach, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Limentato, Judah Christian 4

Martinez, Judah Christian 4

Maturi, Uni High 4

Offenback, Monticello 4

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Bell, Centennial 3

Bruce, Uni High 3

Howland, Danville 3

Miller, Judah Christian 3

Southey, Uni High 3

Black, Judah Christian 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Hergerother, St. Thomas More 2

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Kramer, St. Thomas More 2

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Liggett, Danville 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 2

Mufata, Centennial 2

Tschetter, Judah Christian 2

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

Baily, Danville 1

Brown, Monticello 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

Eaton, Centennial 1

Helmuth, Monticello 1

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kim, Uni High 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Mitchell, Monticello 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, Uni High 1

Petersen, St. Thomas More 1

Plummer, Centennial 1

Ramirez, Centennial 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Schacht, St. Thomas More 1

Schumacher, Monticello 1

Shafter, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Tapia, Danville 1

Taylor, Uni High 1

Weddel, Danville 1

West, Danville 1

Assists

Player, School Assists

W. Olson, Centennial 17

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 7

Woods, Centennial 7

Ruckman, Uni High 7

Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Martinez, Judah Christian 6

Murray, St. Thomas More 6

G. Olson, Centennial 6

Dullerud, Uni High 4

Leibach, St. Thomas More 4

Offenback, Monticello 4

Anderson, Uni High 3

Black, Judah Christian 3

Escobedo, Danville 3

Gray, Judah Christian 3

Kim, Uni High 3

Miller, Judah Christian 3

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Bell, Centennial 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Kramer, St. Thomas More 2

Plummer, Centennial 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 1

Bolton, St. Thomas More 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Bruce, Uni High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Maupin, Monticello 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, Uni High 1

Potts, Monticello 1

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Southey, Uni High 1

Strode, Centennial 1

Taylor, Uni High 1

Tschetter, Judah Christian 1

Yonce, St. Thomas More 1

Goals against average

Player, School Goals allowed GAA

Coats, Centennial 0 0.00

Sherrick, Centennial 0 0.00

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 2 0.50

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 2 0.67

DeLuce, Centennial 8 0.80

Conway, Judah Christian 1 1.00

Hopper, St. Thomas More 14 1.40

Bollant, Judah Christian 14 1.75

Southey, Uni High 3 2.00

York, Danville 20 2.50

Anderson, Uni High 17 2.83

Monahan, Uni High 5 2.86

Sunderland, Uni High 7 3.50

Rund, Monticello 34 3.78

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette at (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.