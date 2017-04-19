Athletes of the Week (week of April 20)

Nicholas Jackson

Champaign Central track and field

Why he was chosen: The Maroons senior established himself as a possible state title contender in the high jump in Class 2A when he cleared 6 feet, 8 inches at the Urbana Open to tie a school record.

From Jackson: “My personal record before that was 6 feet, 6 inches. Once I cleared that, I thought, ‘Man, this is really awesome already.’ Clearing 6-6, 6-7 and 6-8 all on the first try was just a crazy feeling and exhilarating because every time I would clear it and get up off the mat, all the people standing around there were going crazy, and so was I.”

I need tickets to ... a Chicago Bulls game. I’ve been to an NFL game, but I’ve never been to an NBA game.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” because the whole plot is really good. I saw it for the first time in fifth grade and thought it was the coolest thing.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... the Bahamas to have fun and relax and because it’s where my parents went on their honeymoon.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying because it would be so much fun. Plus, you could go everywhere fast and see everything.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... buy a house because I’ve always liked fancy houses.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... drive a Lamborghini 200 mph because I like sports cars and going that fast would be fun.

My best track and field memory was ... last year at state when I cleared 6-5 on the first attempt to secure fourth place.

My most embarrassing track and field memory was ... back in middle school when there was a meet, and the mat was really small. I cleared the bar in high jump, hit the side and flew off the mat and onto the grass.

Before a meet ... I eat scrambled eggs and when we get to the meet, I lay down and listen to music. Since sixth grade, I’ve always eaten scrambled eggs before a meet.

After a meet ... I get birthday cake ice cream.

In five years, I see myself ... in my fifth year of college, but being an athletic trainer at some college. I go to the Carle Sports Medicine facility, and I made good friends with some of the trainers there. I really think it would be a fun job.

Mary Woods

Centennial soccer

Why she was chosen: The junior was a big reason why the Chargers went 5-0 last week, scoring 12 goals and handing out five assists, helping Centennial win the United Township Panther Invitational in East Moline, along with Big 12 wins against Champaign Central and Bloomington.

From Woods: “I wasn’t really thinking about the goal count too much. I was just thinking about finishing and helping my team win as many games as we could.”

I need concert tickets to ... Sam Hunt. I just love all of his songs.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Princess Bride,” because it’s a story inside of a story.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... anywhere with a beach to get a tan.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to fly because I think flying on a plane is boring.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... go on a vacation to a beach.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving because it’s adventurous and different.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people try to sing songs that they don’t know the lyrics to, because then I can’t really hear the song.

My best soccer memory was ... during one travel tournament when I finished with 10 goals.

My most embarrassing soccer memory was ... any time I miss a penalty kick. The shooter has the advantage in those situations, and when you mess up, it’s kind of embarrassing.

Before a game ... I listen to music and try to stay in a good mood with my friends and teammates.

After a game ... I eat, usually burritos or sandwiches.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing soccer somewhere and finishing up college. I want to study either kinesiology or athletic training, something like that.

