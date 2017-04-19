Bulldogs hold off late charge to salvage tie

CHAMPAIGN — A row of Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer players flung themselves toward the ball time and again as it bounced around the penalty area like a pinball with the score tied in the final two minutes of Wednesday’s game at Centennial.

One shot was saved by goalkeeper Sarah Hohenstein, who came up big a few times on the evening. A short-range blast from Gressa Olson bounced directly off the head of Maddie Louis. Another shot was cleared off the line. At one point, Karsyn Routh fell on the ball as players from both teams hacked at it to no avail, and an indirect kick was awarded at the edge of the six-yard box.

“There was a little pushing, grabbing of the ankles,” Mahomet-Seymour defender Brittney Gilbert said. “We were trying to keep ourselves organized so we could keep the ball out of the goal.”

After two corner kicks, a free kick and several shots, Mahomet-Seymour finally cleared the ball, and the game finished a 1-1 tie.

“We just didn’t get good wood on it, and it didn’t go in,” Centennial coach Jim Meissen said.

Chances were plentiful on a night in which goals were not.

Centennial seniors Willa and Gressa Olson were aggressive defensively all evening, and that persistence paid off in the 14th minute.

Centennial broke through when Willa Olson lunged to tackle the ball away from a defender inside the box. The toe poke looped over Hohenstein and into the side netting to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, Mahomet-Seymour senior Alexa Warren collected a Centennial clearance and hit a shot into the lower corner to tie the game.

With Willa Olson, who leads the area by 10 assists with 17, out of the game with an injury late, the Bulldogs possessed the ball more and more as the game wore on.

Without defender Casey Lavin, who pushed forward and covered ground all over the field defensively, the Chargers may not have been in position to win in the closing minutes. The junior tackled away a through ball that would have resulted in a breakaway midway through the first half, and minutes later, she stole the ball from Mahomet-Seymour forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort, the area’s second-leading scorer, as the junior teed up for a shot.

“She’s everywhere. I love having her there,” sophomore defender Olivia DeVriese said of Lavin. “She’s a lifesaver sometimes.”

All of that set up Wednesday’s closing minutes. As Mahomet-Seymour coach Joey Gruner watched from the sidelines, he cringed as he thought of a last-second loss to Centennial several years ago, hoping his team wouldn’t suffer the same fate.

“It’s hard to even know what to watch,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Joey Gruner said. “And you’re just hoping, hoping, hoping. … A tie is a tie. Our girls are disappointed, their girls are disappointed. But it was a great high school soccer game, and it was a battle.”