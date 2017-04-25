Area girls' soccer stats (through April 25)
Goals
Player, School Goals
Woods, Centennial 20
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 19
G. Olson, Centennial 17
W. Olson, Centennial 12
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 11
Ruckman. University High 10
DuPree, Central 9
Thompson, Central 9
Dullerud, University High 8
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 8
Gray, Judah Christian 7
Murray, St. Thomas More 7
Ellis, Danville 6
Anderson, University High 5
Escobedo, Danville 5
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 5
Howland, Danville 5
Leibach, St. Thomas More 5
Limentato, Judah Christian 5
Bell, Centennial 4
Black, Judah Christian 4
Bruce, University High 4
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 4
L. Jones, Urbana 4
Lavin, Cenennial 4
Llewellyn, Central 4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4
Martinez, Judah Christian 4
Maturi, University High 4
M. Miller, Judah Christian 4
Plattner, Central 4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3
S. Collins, Central 3
Maupin, Monticello 3
Southey, University High 3
Tschetter, Judah Christian 3
Tufte, Central 3
Alexander, Centennial 2
Aubry, St. Thomas More 2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2
Born, Central 2
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Kramer, St. Thomas More 2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Liggett, Danville 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Moreno-Duran, Urbana 2
Mufata, Centennial 2
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Allen, Central 1
Baily, Danville 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
Eaton, Centennial 1
Helmuth, Monticello 1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Inness, Danville 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kim, University High 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Petersen, St. Thomas More 1
Plummer, Centennial 1
Ramirez, Centennial 1
Ravahn, Urbana 1
Redden, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Ruiz, Urbana 1
Schact, St. Thomas More 1
Schumacher, Monticello 1
Tapia, Danville 1
E. Taylor, Urbana 1
G. Taylor, University High 1
Weddle, Danville 1
West, Danville 1
Assists
Player, School Assists
W. Olson, Centennial 19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 10
Martinez, Judah Christian 9
Woods, Centennial 9
G. Olsen, Centennial 8
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Murray, St. Thomas More 7
Ruckman, University High 7
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Dullerud, University High 6
Leibach, St. Thomas More 5
Anderson, University High 4
Black, Judah Christian 4
Escobedo, Danville 4
Gray, Judah Christian 4
Kramer, St. Thomas More 4
Thompson, Central 4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4
S. Collins, Central 3
Kim, University High 3
Llewellyn, Central 3
M. Miller, Judah Christian 3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Bell, Centennial 2
Bruce, University High 2
DuPree, Central 2
Eaton, Centennial 2
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Limentato, Judah Christian 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Plattner, Central 2
Plummer, Centennial 2
Ravanh, Urbana 2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Strode, Centennial 2
Tufte, Central 2
Alexander, Centennial 1
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Aubry, St. Thomas More 1
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 1
Bolton, St. Thomas More 1
Bruce, Univeristy High 1
Clark, Monticello 1
Cooper, Centennial 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
Ellis, Danville 1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Howland, Danville 1
Kasten, Central 1
Lavin, Centennial 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1
Maturi, University High 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Offenback, Monticello 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Redden, Central 1
Roberts, Central 1
Ruiz, Urbana 1
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Southey, University High 1
Taylor, University High 1
Tschetter, Judah Christian 1
Yonce, St. Thomas More 1
Goals against average
Player, School Games Goals GAA
Coats, Centennial 1 0 0.00
Sherrick, Centennial 1 0 0.00
Hohenstein, M-S 8.5 5 0.59
Lampkin, Central 1.5 1 0.67
Cebulski, M-S 5.5 4 0.73
DeLuce, Centennial 13 10 0.77
Conway, Judah Christian 1 1 1.00
Hopper, St. Thomas More 13 16 1.23
Bollant, Judah Christian 10 19 1.90
Southey, University High 2.5 5 2.00
York, Danville 11 30 2.73
Redden, Central 6.5 18 2.77
Sunderland, Un-High 2.5 7 2.80
Monahan, Un-High 1.75 5 2.86
Anderson, Uni-High 6.5 19 2.92
Rund, Monticello xx 24 4.80
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.
