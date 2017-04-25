Area girls' soccer stats (through April 25)

Goals

Player, School Goals

Woods, Centennial 20

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 19

G. Olson, Centennial 17

W. Olson, Centennial 12

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 11

Ruckman. University High 10

DuPree, Central 9

Thompson, Central 9

Dullerud, University High 8

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 8

Gray, Judah Christian 7

Murray, St. Thomas More 7

Ellis, Danville 6

Anderson, University High 5

Escobedo, Danville 5

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 5

Howland, Danville 5

Leibach, St. Thomas More 5

Limentato, Judah Christian 5

Bell, Centennial 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

Bruce, University High 4

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 4

L. Jones, Urbana 4

Lavin, Cenennial 4

Llewellyn, Central 4

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4

Martinez, Judah Christian 4

Maturi, University High 4

M. Miller, Judah Christian 4

Plattner, Central 4

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3

S. Collins, Central 3

Maupin, Monticello 3

Southey, University High 3

Tschetter, Judah Christian 3

Tufte, Central 3

Alexander, Centennial 2

Aubry, St. Thomas More 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Born, Central 2

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Kramer, St. Thomas More 2

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Liggett, Danville 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Moreno-Duran, Urbana 2

Mufata, Centennial 2

S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Allen, Central 1

Baily, Danville 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

Eaton, Centennial 1

Helmuth, Monticello 1

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Inness, Danville 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kim, University High 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Petersen, St. Thomas More 1

Plummer, Centennial 1

Ramirez, Centennial 1

Ravahn, Urbana 1

Redden, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Ruiz, Urbana 1

Schact, St. Thomas More 1

Schumacher, Monticello 1

Tapia, Danville 1

E. Taylor, Urbana 1

G. Taylor, University High 1

Weddle, Danville 1

West, Danville 1



Assists

Player, School Assists

W. Olson, Centennial 19

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 10

Martinez, Judah Christian 9

Woods, Centennial 9

G. Olsen, Centennial 8

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 7

Murray, St. Thomas More 7

Ruckman, University High 7

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Dullerud, University High 6

Leibach, St. Thomas More 5

Anderson, University High 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

Escobedo, Danville 4

Gray, Judah Christian 4

Kramer, St. Thomas More 4

Thompson, Central 4

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4

S. Collins, Central 3

Kim, University High 3

Llewellyn, Central 3

M. Miller, Judah Christian 3

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Bell, Centennial 2

Bruce, University High 2

DuPree, Central 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Limentato, Judah Christian 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Plattner, Central 2

Plummer, Centennial 2

Ravanh, Urbana 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Strode, Centennial 2

Tufte, Central 2

Alexander, Centennial 1

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 1

Bolton, St. Thomas More 1

Bruce, Univeristy High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

Ellis, Danville 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Howland, Danville 1

Kasten, Central 1

Lavin, Centennial 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1

Maturi, University High 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Offenback, Monticello 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Redden, Central 1

Roberts, Central 1

Ruiz, Urbana 1

Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Southey, University High 1

Taylor, University High 1

Tschetter, Judah Christian 1

Yonce, St. Thomas More 1



Goals against average

Player, School Games Goals GAA

Coats, Centennial 1 0 0.00

Sherrick, Centennial 1 0 0.00

Hohenstein, M-S 8.5 5 0.59

Lampkin, Central 1.5 1 0.67

Cebulski, M-S 5.5 4 0.73

DeLuce, Centennial 13 10 0.77

Conway, Judah Christian 1 1 1.00

Hopper, St. Thomas More 13 16 1.23

Bollant, Judah Christian 10 19 1.90

Southey, University High 2.5 5 2.00

York, Danville 11 30 2.73

Redden, Central 6.5 18 2.77

Sunderland, Un-High 2.5 7 2.80

Monahan, Un-High 1.75 5 2.86

Anderson, Uni-High 6.5 19 2.92

Rund, Monticello xx 24 4.80



NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.