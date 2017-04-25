Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area girls' soccer stats (through April 25)
Area girls' soccer stats (through April 25)

Tue, 04/25/2017

Goals

Player, School    Goals

Woods, Centennial    20
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    19
G. Olson, Centennial    17
W. Olson, Centennial    12
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    11
Ruckman. University High    10
DuPree, Central    9
Thompson, Central    9
Dullerud, University High    8
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    8
Gray, Judah Christian    7
Murray, St. Thomas More    7
Ellis, Danville    6
Anderson, University High    5
Escobedo, Danville    5
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    5
Howland, Danville    5
Leibach, St. Thomas More    5
Limentato, Judah Christian    5
Bell, Centennial    4
Black, Judah Christian    4
Bruce, University High    4
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    4
L. Jones, Urbana    4
Lavin, Cenennial    4
Llewellyn, Central    4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    4
Martinez, Judah Christian    4
Maturi, University High    4
M. Miller, Judah Christian    4
Plattner, Central    4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    3
S. Collins, Central    3
Maupin, Monticello    3
Southey, University High    3
Tschetter, Judah Christian    3
Tufte, Central    3
Alexander, Centennial    2
Aubry, St. Thomas More    2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More    2
Born, Central    2
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Kramer, St. Thomas More    2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Liggett, Danville    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Moreno-Duran, Urbana    2
Mufata, Centennial    2
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Allen, Central    1
Baily, Danville    1
DeVriese, Centennial    1
Eaton, Centennial    1
Helmuth, Monticello    1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Inness, Danville    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kim, University High    1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Petersen, St. Thomas More    1
Plummer, Centennial    1
Ramirez, Centennial    1
Ravahn, Urbana    1
Redden, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Ruiz, Urbana    1
Schact, St. Thomas More    1
Schumacher, Monticello    1
Tapia, Danville    1
E. Taylor, Urbana    1
G. Taylor, University High    1
Weddle, Danville    1
West, Danville    1

Assists

Player, School    Assists

W. Olson, Centennial    19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    10
Martinez, Judah Christian    9
Woods, Centennial    9
G. Olsen, Centennial    8
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    7
Murray, St. Thomas More    7
Ruckman, University High    7
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    6
Dullerud, University High    6
Leibach, St. Thomas More    5
Anderson, University High    4
Black, Judah Christian    4
Escobedo, Danville    4
Gray, Judah Christian    4
Kramer, St. Thomas More    4
Thompson, Central    4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    4
S. Collins, Central    3
Kim, University High    3
Llewellyn, Central    3
M. Miller, Judah Christian    3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Bell, Centennial    2
Bruce, University High    2
DuPree, Central    2
Eaton, Centennial    2
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Limentato, Judah Christian    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Plattner, Central    2
Plummer, Centennial    2
Ravanh, Urbana    2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Strode, Centennial    2
Tufte, Central    2
Alexander, Centennial    1
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Aubry, St. Thomas More    1
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More    1
Bolton, St. Thomas More    1
Bruce, Univeristy High    1
Clark, Monticello    1
Cooper, Centennial    1
DeVriese, Centennial    1
Ellis, Danville    1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Howland, Danville    1
Kasten, Central    1
Lavin, Centennial    1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    1
Maturi, University High    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Offenback, Monticello    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Redden, Central    1
Roberts, Central    1
Ruiz, Urbana    1
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Southey, University High    1
Taylor, University High    1
Tschetter, Judah Christian    1
Yonce, St. Thomas More    1

Goals against average

Player, School    Games    Goals    GAA

Coats, Centennial    1    0    0.00
Sherrick, Centennial    1    0    0.00
Hohenstein, M-S    8.5    5    0.59
Lampkin, Central    1.5    1    0.67
Cebulski, M-S    5.5    4    0.73
DeLuce, Centennial    13    10    0.77
Conway, Judah Christian    1    1    1.00
Hopper, St. Thomas More    13    16    1.23
Bollant, Judah Christian    10    19    1.90
Southey, University High    2.5    5    2.00
York, Danville    11    30    2.73
Redden, Central    6.5    18    2.77
Sunderland, Un-High    2.5    7    2.80
Monahan, Un-High    1.75    5    2.86
Anderson, Uni-High    6.5    19    2.92
Rund, Monticello    xx    24    4.80


NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.

