N-G Top 5: Girls' soccer (April 26)

No change this week, but three teams — Centennial, Champaign Central and St. Thomas More — are in this weekend’s Saber Invite, so some shakeup may happen next week. Our latest poll from sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 12-2-1 1 Bulldogs are off until next Tuesday, a much-needed break after playing nine matches in last eight days.

2. Centennial 11-2-1 2 Chargers on 11-match unbeaten streak going into Thursday’s match at perennial power Normal West.

3. Champaign Central 6-3-1 3 Stern test at Normal Community, which made it to Elite Eight in 3A last year, for Maroons on Thursday.

4. Judah Christian 8-5-1 4 Two regular-season games left for Tribe: Next Monday at Mattoon and next Tuesday at Decatur Lutheran.

5. St. Thomas More 6-5-2 5 After Monday’s 7-0 win at Mattoon, Sabers can prep all week for Friday’s match versus Champaign Central.