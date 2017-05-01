STM girls pour it on in soccer Senior Day

Image Gallery: HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM » more Monticello's Brittany Roberts(16) and St. Thomas More's Kayleigh Doyle(17) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.

MONTICELLO — At one time, this year's Senior Night for the St. Thomas More girls' soccer team looked like it might include just one player.

But there Andie Bolton and Eliza Kramer stood before Monday's home game against Monticello next to Kayleigh Doyle, after neither came into their senior year sure they would be able to play.

Kramer scored a goal and Bolton picked up an assist in an 8-1 rout of the Sages, a game in which Izzie Schmitt notched two goals and three assists as all of the Sabers scored.

The difference Bolton and Kramer have made, though, goes beyond the scoresheet for STM (7-6-2), which had to travel for Senior Night due to inadequate field conditions at home.

Kramer dealt with major knee and hip problems throughout her sophomore and junior years, preventing her from playing soccer after a strong freshman season. Now, she adds a veteran presence to a team full of juniors.

"We weren't sure we were going to get her back a little bit because (the injuries were) tough," Sabers coach James Johnson said. "But she's a tough person and that characteristic has shown through. With the season coming down the stretch and her emerging as one of our team leaders, I think she's as happy as anybody that she came out. Everything's working out for the best."

In her first year of high school soccer, Bolton provides speed and athleticism that

"Andie's an absolutely huge difference-maker for us," Johnson said. "When she said that she was coming out, when she told people and the rumor was getting around, I thought it was too good to be true. If there was one girl at the school that wasn't playing soccer that could help us, it was Andie."

On their Senior Day, the young Sabers showed they can score loads of goals in a season during which they've struggled offensively at times.

Johnson couldn't remember one of his STM teams scoring eight goals in a half, as this one did Monday against the Sages.

"It's kind of ironic because it's in a year when we're kind of struggling to score a little bit," Johnson said. "I think it was a much-needed boost of confidence for our team where we're at right now.

"We've played a really tough, brutal schedule. (Monday) the girls just kind of took it out on the opponent. They've been frustrated. It showed that we have the potential to score those goals."