Area girls' soccer stats (through May 2)
Goals
Athlete, School G
Woods, Centennial 25
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 20
G. Olson, Centennial 18
Ruckman. University High 13
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13
DuPree, Central 12
Maupin, Monticello 12
W. Olson, Centennial 12
Limentato, Judah Christian 11
Dullerud, University High 10
Thompson, Central 10
Ruiz, Urbana 9
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 9
Ellis, Danville 8
Leibach, St. Thomas More 8
Murray, St. Thomas More 8
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Gray, Judah Christian 7
Howland, Danville 7
F. Llewellyn, Central 7
Escobedo, Danville 6
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 6
Lavin, Centennial 6
Anderson, University High 5
L. Jones, Urbana 5
Martinez, Judah Christian 5
Maturi, University High 5
A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5
Plattner, Central 5
Bell, Centennial 4
Black, Judah Christian 4
Bruce, University High 4
S. Collins, Central 4
Liggett, Danville 4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4
M. Miller, Judah Christian 4
Moreno-Duran, Urbana 4
Mounka, Urbana 4
Offenback, Monticello 4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Kramer, St. Thomas More 3
Ravahn, Urbana 3
Southey, University High 3
Tschetter, Judah Christian 3
Tufte, Central 3
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Alexander, Centennial 2
Aubry, St. Thomas More 2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2
Born, Central 2
Fouke, Urbana 2
Inness, Danville 2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Mufata, Centennial 2
Munro, Urbana 2
Pines, Urbana 2
Schumacher, Monticello 2
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Weddle, Danville 2
Allen, Central 1
Baily, Danville 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Bueltmann, Monticello 1
Conway, Judah Christian 1
DeVriese, Centennial 1
Eaton, Centennial 1
Flores, Danville 1
Helmuth, Monticello 1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kim, University High 1
Lamarcieona, Danville 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Mitchell, Monticello 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Petersen, St. Thomas More 1
Plummer, Centennial 1
Ramirez, Centennial 1
Redden, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Schact, St. Thomas More 1
Tapia, Danville 1
E. Taylor, Urbana 1
O. Taylor, University High 1
Towne, Danville 1
West, Danville 1
Assists
Athlete, School Asst.
W. Olson, Centennial 19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13
Martinez, Judah Christian 10
G. Olsen, Centennial 9
Woods, Centennial 9
Dullerud, University High 8
Ruckman, University High 8
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Murray, St. Thomas More 7
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Escobedo, Danville 6
Gray, Judah Christian 6
Leibach, St. Thomas More 6
Ravanh, Urbana 6
Kramer, St. Thomas More 5
Offenback, Monticello 5
Anderson, University High 4
Black, Judah Christian 4
DuPree, Central 4
M. Miller, Judah Christian 4
Strode, Centennial 4
Thompson, Central 4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Bell, Centennial 3
Bruce, University High 3
S. Collins, Central 3
Ellis, Danville 3
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Kim, University High 3
F. Llewellyn, Central 3
Plummer, Centennial 3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2
Bolton, St. Thomas More 2
DeVriese, Centennial 2
Eaton, Centennial 2
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Limentato, Judah Christian 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Maupin, Monticello 2
Mounka, Urbana 2
Ondrejckova, University High 2
Owen, Urbana 2
Plattner, Central 2
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2
E. Taylor, Urbana 2
Tschetter, Judah Christian 2
Tufte, Central 2
Yonce, St. Thomas More 2
Alexander, Centennial 1
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Aubry, St. Thomas More 1
Baily, Danville 1
Bowen, St. Thomas More 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Bruce, Univeristy High 1
Clark, Monticello 1
Conway, Judah Christian 1
Cooper, Centennial 1
Cox, Judah Christian 1
Fouke, Urbana 1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Heeren, Danville 1
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 1
Howland, Danville 1
Innes, Danville 1
Kasten, Central 1
Lavin, Centennial 1
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1
Maturi, University High 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Phillips, Central 1
Potts, Monticello 1
Rangel, Danville 1
Redden, Central 1
Roberts, Central 1
Ruiz, Urbana 1
Southey, University High 1
O. Taylor, University High 1
Towne, Danville 1
Weddel, Danville 1
Wegel, Judah Christian 1
Goaltending
Athlete, School GA GAA
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 5 0.56
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 4 0.67
DeLuce, Centennial 18 1.06
Hopper, St. Thomas More 20 1.33
Lampkin, Central 6 1.50
Bollant, Judah Christian 22 1.73
Anderson, University High 25 2.55
Sunderland, University High 7 2.80
Monahan, University High 5 2.86
Southey, University High 8 2.91
York, Danville 41 2.93
Rund, Monticello 48 3.69
Redden, Central 30 3.75
NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.
