Area girls' soccer stats (through May 2)

Goals

Athlete, School G

Woods, Centennial 25

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 20

G. Olson, Centennial 18

Ruckman. University High 13

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13

DuPree, Central 12

Maupin, Monticello 12

W. Olson, Centennial 12

Limentato, Judah Christian 11

Dullerud, University High 10

Thompson, Central 10

Ruiz, Urbana 9

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 9

Ellis, Danville 8

Leibach, St. Thomas More 8

Murray, St. Thomas More 8

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 7

Gray, Judah Christian 7

Howland, Danville 7

F. Llewellyn, Central 7

Escobedo, Danville 6

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 6

Lavin, Centennial 6

Anderson, University High 5

L. Jones, Urbana 5

Martinez, Judah Christian 5

Maturi, University High 5

A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5

Plattner, Central 5

Bell, Centennial 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

Bruce, University High 4

S. Collins, Central 4

Liggett, Danville 4

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4

M. Miller, Judah Christian 4

Moreno-Duran, Urbana 4

Mounka, Urbana 4

Offenback, Monticello 4

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Kramer, St. Thomas More 3

Ravahn, Urbana 3

Southey, University High 3

Tschetter, Judah Christian 3

Tufte, Central 3

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Alexander, Centennial 2

Aubry, St. Thomas More 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Born, Central 2

Fouke, Urbana 2

Inness, Danville 2

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Mufata, Centennial 2

Munro, Urbana 2

Pines, Urbana 2

Schumacher, Monticello 2

S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Weddle, Danville 2

Allen, Central 1

Baily, Danville 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Bueltmann, Monticello 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

DeVriese, Centennial 1

Eaton, Centennial 1

Flores, Danville 1

Helmuth, Monticello 1

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kim, University High 1

Lamarcieona, Danville 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Mitchell, Monticello 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Petersen, St. Thomas More 1

Plummer, Centennial 1

Ramirez, Centennial 1

Redden, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Schact, St. Thomas More 1

Tapia, Danville 1

E. Taylor, Urbana 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

West, Danville 1

Assists

Athlete, School Asst.

W. Olson, Centennial 19

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13

Martinez, Judah Christian 10

G. Olsen, Centennial 9

Woods, Centennial 9

Dullerud, University High 8

Ruckman, University High 8

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 7

Murray, St. Thomas More 7

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Escobedo, Danville 6

Gray, Judah Christian 6

Leibach, St. Thomas More 6

Ravanh, Urbana 6

Kramer, St. Thomas More 5

Offenback, Monticello 5

Anderson, University High 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

DuPree, Central 4

M. Miller, Judah Christian 4

Strode, Centennial 4

Thompson, Central 4

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Bell, Centennial 3

Bruce, University High 3

S. Collins, Central 3

Ellis, Danville 3

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Kim, University High 3

F. Llewellyn, Central 3

Plummer, Centennial 3

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2

Bolton, St. Thomas More 2

DeVriese, Centennial 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Limentato, Judah Christian 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Maupin, Monticello 2

Mounka, Urbana 2

Ondrejckova, University High 2

Owen, Urbana 2

Plattner, Central 2

Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

E. Taylor, Urbana 2

Tschetter, Judah Christian 2

Tufte, Central 2

Yonce, St. Thomas More 2

Alexander, Centennial 1

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

Baily, Danville 1

Bowen, St. Thomas More 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Bruce, Univeristy High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

Cox, Judah Christian 1

Fouke, Urbana 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Heeren, Danville 1

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 1

Howland, Danville 1

Innes, Danville 1

Kasten, Central 1

Lavin, Centennial 1

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1

Maturi, University High 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Phillips, Central 1

Potts, Monticello 1

Rangel, Danville 1

Redden, Central 1

Roberts, Central 1

Ruiz, Urbana 1

Southey, University High 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

Weddel, Danville 1

Wegel, Judah Christian 1

Goaltending

Athlete, School GA GAA

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 5 0.56

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 4 0.67

DeLuce, Centennial 18 1.06

Hopper, St. Thomas More 20 1.33

Lampkin, Central 6 1.50

Bollant, Judah Christian 22 1.73

Anderson, University High 25 2.55

Sunderland, University High 7 2.80

Monahan, University High 5 2.86

Southey, University High 8 2.91

York, Danville 41 2.93

Rund, Monticello 48 3.69

Redden, Central 30 3.75

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.