Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Area girls' soccer stats (through May 2)
Tue, 05/02/2017

Goals

Athlete, School    G

Woods, Centennial    25
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    20
G. Olson, Centennial    18
Ruckman. University High    13
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    13
DuPree, Central    12
Maupin, Monticello    12
W. Olson, Centennial    12
Limentato, Judah Christian    11
Dullerud, University High    10
Thompson, Central    10
Ruiz, Urbana    9
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    9
Ellis, Danville    8
Leibach, St. Thomas More    8
Murray, St. Thomas More    8
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    7
Gray, Judah Christian    7
Howland, Danville    7
F. Llewellyn, Central    7
Escobedo, Danville    6
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    6
Lavin, Centennial    6
Anderson, University High    5
L. Jones, Urbana    5
Martinez, Judah Christian    5
Maturi, University High    5
A. Montgomery, First Baptist    5
Plattner, Central    5
Bell, Centennial    4
Black, Judah Christian    4
Bruce, University High    4
S. Collins, Central    4
Liggett, Danville    4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    4
M. Miller, Judah Christian    4
Moreno-Duran, Urbana    4
Mounka, Urbana    4
Offenback, Monticello    4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    3
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Kramer, St. Thomas More    3
Ravahn, Urbana    3
Southey, University High    3
Tschetter, Judah Christian    3
Tufte, Central    3
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Alexander, Centennial    2
Aubry, St. Thomas More    2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More    2
Born, Central    2
Fouke, Urbana    2
Inness, Danville    2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Mufata, Centennial    2
Munro, Urbana    2
Pines, Urbana    2
Schumacher, Monticello    2
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Weddle, Danville    2
Allen, Central    1
Baily, Danville    1
Brown, Monticello    1
Bueltmann, Monticello    1
Conway, Judah Christian    1
DeVriese, Centennial    1
Eaton, Centennial    1
Flores, Danville    1
Helmuth, Monticello    1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kim, University High    1
Lamarcieona, Danville    1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Mitchell, Monticello    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Petersen, St. Thomas More    1
Plummer, Centennial    1
Ramirez, Centennial    1
Redden, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Schact, St. Thomas More    1
Tapia, Danville    1
E. Taylor, Urbana    1
O. Taylor, University High    1
Towne, Danville    1
West, Danville    1

 

Assists

Athlete, School    Asst.

W. Olson, Centennial    19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    13
Martinez, Judah Christian    10
G. Olsen, Centennial    9
Woods, Centennial    9
Dullerud, University High    8
Ruckman, University High    8
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    7
Murray, St. Thomas More    7
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    6
Escobedo, Danville    6
Gray, Judah Christian    6
Leibach, St. Thomas More    6
Ravanh, Urbana    6
Kramer, St. Thomas More    5
Offenback, Monticello    5
Anderson, University High    4
Black, Judah Christian    4
DuPree, Central    4
M. Miller, Judah Christian    4
Strode, Centennial    4
Thompson, Central    4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Bell, Centennial    3
Bruce, University High    3
S. Collins, Central    3
Ellis, Danville    3
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Kim, University High    3
F. Llewellyn, Central    3
Plummer, Centennial    3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More    2
Bolton, St. Thomas More    2
DeVriese, Centennial    2
Eaton, Centennial    2
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Limentato, Judah Christian    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Maupin, Monticello    2
Mounka, Urbana    2
Ondrejckova, University High    2
Owen, Urbana    2
Plattner, Central    2
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour    2
E. Taylor, Urbana    2
Tschetter, Judah Christian    2
Tufte, Central    2
Yonce, St. Thomas More    2
Alexander, Centennial    1
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Aubry, St. Thomas More    1
Baily, Danville    1
Bowen, St. Thomas More    1
Brown, Monticello    1
Bruce, Univeristy High    1
Clark, Monticello    1
Conway, Judah Christian    1
Cooper, Centennial    1
Cox, Judah Christian    1
Fouke, Urbana    1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Heeren, Danville    1
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    1
Howland, Danville    1
Innes, Danville    1
Kasten, Central    1
Lavin, Centennial    1
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    1
Maturi, University High    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Phillips, Central    1
Potts, Monticello    1
Rangel, Danville    1
Redden, Central    1
Roberts, Central    1
Ruiz, Urbana    1
Southey, University High    1
O. Taylor, University High    1
Towne, Danville    1
Weddel, Danville    1
Wegel, Judah Christian    1

 

Goaltending

Athlete, School    GA    GAA

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    5    0.56
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour    4    0.67
DeLuce, Centennial    18    1.06
Hopper, St. Thomas More    20    1.33
Lampkin, Central    6    1.50
Bollant, Judah Christian    22    1.73
Anderson, University High    25    2.55
Sunderland, University High    7    2.80
Monahan, University High    5    2.86
Southey, University High    8    2.91
York, Danville    41    2.93
Rund, Monticello    48    3.69
Redden, Central    30    3.75

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or each Monday by noon.

