N-G Top 5: Girls' soccer (May 2)

The postseason will start later this month for our nine area teams, with Class 1A action getting underway later this week. Until then, here’s our latest poll from sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 13-2-1 1 M-S opens Class 2A postseason with Mattoon Regional semifinal match on May 16 against Eisenhower.

2. Centennial 12-4-1 2 Chargers host own Class 2A regional, with first match on May 16 against MacArthur or Lincoln.

3. Champaign Central 9-4-1 3 Maroons will head to Coles County for 2A regional in Mattoon, playing host Green Wave on May 16.

4. Judah Christian 9-5-2 4 Tribe will take on Bloomington Central Catholic on May 10 at Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional.

5. St. Thomas More 8-6-2 5 STM aims for sixth straight Class 1A regional title when postseason starts May 9 at home versus Uni High.