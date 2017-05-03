Sabers’ aspirations rise during successful playoff run

CHAMPAIGN — When James Johnson first arrived at St. Thomas More, expectations were low for a girls’ soccer team that had won 10 games in the previous three seasons combined.

And in a way, that made the next couple of seasons, when the Sabers won 29 games in 2012 and 2013 and won the program’s first two regional titles, more fun.

“When I first started at STM, it was easier for the girls to walk out and they were the underdogs,” Johnson said. “It was so fun then because no one expected much, and every win and every little thing was a big deal, winning their fist and second regionals and things like that.”

Heading into Johnson’s sixth postseason after winning five straight Class 1A regional titles, though, that mentality has changed for the Sabers.

“As the program has developed and we’ve gotten better players to come through and having all-state players like Caroline Geubelle coming through,” Johnson said, “I think now the pressure is more, and they’ve got the target on their back.”

This year has been one of change for the Sabers. With only a few seniors on the roster, none who started last year, St. Thomas More is in a transition phase, not only with its players but its style of play. Still, while his team has plenty of skilled midfielders who can possess the ball more than teams in years’ past, Johnson still relies on his back line, led by Emma Blomberg, to anchor the team.

“We know we need to possess the ball to be successful and we need to score some goals,” Johnson said. “We’re kind of spread across the board a little bit, but we know we need to do that. At the end of the day, I think we say the same thing. Yeah, we want to possess a little more this year, but it’s the defense that gets it done, and I think that’s the success that we’ve had, if I could point out one thing, it’s the team pride in not getting scored on and defending.”

It hasn’t always come together exactly as Johnson would like, but after losses to bigger schools like Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour, along with a defeat to Bloomington Central Catholic, who the Sabers would likely see if they top Uni High next Tuesday in the regional semifinal, his team appears to be coming together. On Tuesday, the Sabers topped St. Teresa, the No. 1 team in its subsectional that is on the Sabers’ side of the sectional, 4-1 and sit at 8-6-2.

“It’s always hard to keep everybody positive and seeing the big picture when you’re losing 2-0, 2-1 every game,” Johnson said. “But I think just reminding them of the tradition and the streak that the girls have going and these alumni who are writing letters, I think they’re starting to see it come full circle.”

What have they done lately?

St. Thomas More girls’ soccer has established itself as one of the more consistent and successful girls’ soccer program in the area with five straight Class 1A regional titles. What other area sports programs, though, have earned postsesaon hardware in at least each of the last two seasons?

Baseball, St. Joseph-Ogden

Spartans will aim for fifth consecutive Class 2A regional title when they start the postseason May 17 against either Villa Grove/Heritage or St. Thomas More in the STM Regional.

Boys’ basketball, Monticello, Ridgeview

Coach Kevin Roy has led Monticello to three straight Class 2A regional titles, including fourth-place finish in March. Rodney Kellar has led Ridgeview to three straight 1A regional titles.

Boys’ cross-country, Mahomet-Seymour

The defending Class 2A state champions, coached by Neil Garrison, have won six straight regional titles and will try for its seventh in a row when 2017 season starts.

Boys’ golf, Watseka

The Warriors will try for third straight Class 1A regional title and send their whole team onto sectionals this upcoming season after claiming a title last fall in Beecher and in Watseka during the 2015 season.

Boys’ swimming and diving, Champaign Central

The Maroons are the dominant area program of this decade, having won seven consecutive sectional titles.

Boys’ track and field, Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The Panthers rise each May as coach Dustin Franckney’s program will vie for sixth straight sectional title when PBL hosts its own sectional on May 18.

Girls’ basketball, Monticello, Cissna Park

Seniors at both schools have never experienced a February without a regional title, with the Sages in Class 2A and the Timberwolves in Class 1A having won four straight.

Girls’ cross-country, St. Joseph-Ogden

The Spartans, the defending Class 1A state champs, will be striving for their fourth straight 1A regional title once the 2017 season starts.

Softball, St. Joseph-Ogden

The Spartans will vie for their ninth straight Class 2A regional title when SJ-O opens the postseason on May 16 against either St. Thomas More or Westville in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional.

Girls’ track and field, St. Joseph-Ogden

Last year’s state runner-up in Class 1A is in search of program’s sixth consecutive sectional title when SJ-O hosts its own 17-team sectional next Friday evening.

Volleyball, Watseka

Coach Krista Pufahl has led the Warriors to six consecutive Class 2A regional titles, with five sectional titles in that span as well, culmintaing with a third-place finish in state in 2014.

Wrestling, Mahomet-Seymour

Coach Rob Ledin’s program not only has multiple state qualifiers make their way to State Farm Center each February, but the Bulldogs have claimed three consecutive Class 2A regional titles.