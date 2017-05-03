Small numbers don't slow Illineks

URBANA — The Uni High girls’ soccer team was down to nine players for the final at the early-season Judah Christian tournament after a series of injuries and sicknesses decimated the roster.

That didn’t slow them down. The Illineks relinquished an early lead before winning in a shootout.

“That kind of set the tone for a good amount of the early part of the season,” Uni High coach Phil Anders said.

While they’ve had enough players to fill a lineup for most of the year, Uni’s numbers have been down.

That’s given way to a few lost leads over the course of the season, including one against St. Thomas More, who Uni High (6-7-3) faces at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at STM.

Talent, though, has helped them overcome that shortage in numbers, particularly up top, where sophomore Betsy Ruckman has speed, athleticism and has scored 13 goals and dished out eight assists this season.

“She was more or less new to the sport (last year),” Anders said, “but ... her skill has developed in strides and that is due to her working on it and taking advantage of offseason games and whatnot. The thing about her is she’s got a great attitude. She puts everything out there. She can be a little unconventional at times, but that makes her difficult to defend.”

With Ruckman up top and numbers thin, the Illineks have largely played a style this season that runs counter to Anders’ preferred possession-based style. And it’s proved effective for a team that’s scored 43 goals.

“This squad is ... learning to defend. We’re learning to counter-attack,” Anders said, “and that has been very effective with somebody like Betsy up front, because we’re catching teams flat.”

And late in games, the Illineks are learning to hang with opponents. After a 2-1 lead turned into a 4-2 deficit earlier this week against Danville, they managed a 4-4 tie.

“Besty made a comment (in response to the question), ‘What did we learn from that,’ ” Anders said. “She said, ‘We can come back’ ... ‘That was righting the ship, so to speak.’ ”



Judah freshman rounding into form

CHAMPAIGN — Judah Christian coach Lee Bergfield knew freshman Katie Limentato had talent heading into her first year of high school soccer. But early on, adjusting to the increased speed of the high school game was a bit of a struggle.

“She wanted to hold the ball too long at the beginning of the season,” Bergfield said, “and didn’t expect every other girl on the field to equal her talent, speed and athletic ability, but soon realized it was a much different game than the junior high level.”

Over the last three games, Limentato has scored eight goals, including two hat tricks, to bring her total for the season to 13, one more than the most goals any Judah Christian team had previously scored in a season.

“She has sure gotten back to having the upper hand as of late,” Bergfield said. “She’s very aggressive and hungry. Tell her what record there is to break, and she accepts the challenge.”

Limentato is one of the leaders, next to sophomores Alayah Gray and Josalyn Martinez, of a wave of young players that are changing the course of the program. The most games Judah Christian had won coming into this season was four. With a roster filled with freshmen and sophomores, the Tribe are 9-5-2 before it plays Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at St. Thomas More.

“Nine (wins) is quite a large step forward,” Bergfield said. “Our team has fared pretty well this year.”