Girls' soccer roundup: Centennial routs Peoria

Centennial's Christina Carty (10) celebrates her goal vs. Peoria in a prep soccer match at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Junior Mary Woods scored two goals to lead Centennial girls’ soccer to a 10-1 victory over Peoria on Thursday.

All 11 goals were scored in the first half.

Chargers senior Gressa Olson got her team on the scoreboard first after teammate Olivia DeVriese fed her the ball.

DeVriese also got an assist on Woods’ first goal just before DeVriese found the net on an unassisted goal.

The Chargers (13-4-2) continued the offensive onslaught, with senior Felicite Mufata, senior Christina Carty, sophomore Amber Eaton, Woods and senior Andrea Cooper providing Centennial with an 8-0 lead.

After Peoria broke the shutout with a goal of its own, seniors Rachel McLean and Maya Browning delivered insurance goals for the Chargers.

Centennial goalkeeper Chileya Nsokoshi had one keeper save, while Olson finished with two assists and Sophie Plummer added a helper.

Uni High 3, Warrensburg-Latham 2. Betsy Ruckman tallied twice and Kathryn Dullerud also found the back of the net as the Illineks (7-7-3) won on the road.



Peoria Notre Dame 8, Urbana 0. The host Tigers (3-13) were unable to record a shot on net in a Big 12 Conference loss.