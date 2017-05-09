Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 9)
Tue, 05/09/2017 - 8:22pm | News-Gazette News Services

Goals

Athlete, School    G

Woods, Centennial    27
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    25
G. Olson, Centennial    19
Ruckman. University High    15
DuPree, Central    13
Limentato, Judah Christian    13
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    13
Maupin, Monticello    12
W. Olson, Centennial    12
Dullerud, University High    11
Thompson, Central    11
Ellis, Danville    9
Ruiz, Urbana    9
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    9
Gray, Judah Christian    8
Leibach, St. Thomas More    8
F. Llewellyn, Central    8
Murray, St. Thomas More    8
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    7
Howland, Danville    7
Escobedo, Danville    6
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    6
L. Jones, Urbana    6
Lavin, Centennial    6
Martinez, Judah Christian    6
Ravahn, Urbana    6
Anderson, University High    5
S. Collins, Central    5
Maturi, University High    5
M. Miller, Judah Christian    5
A. Montgomery, First Baptist    5
Plattner, Central    5
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Bell, Centennial    4
Black, Judah Christian    4
Bruce, University High    4
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Liggett, Danville    4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    4
Moreno-Duran, Urbana    4
Mounka, Urbana    4
Munro, Urbana    4
Offenback, Monticello    4
Tufte, Central    4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    4
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Kramer, St. Thomas More    3
Mufata, Centennial    3
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Southey, University High    3
Tschetter, Judah Christian    3
Alexander, Centennial    2
Aubry, St. Thomas More    2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More    2
Born, Central    2
DeVriese, Centennial    2
Eaton, Centennial    2
Fouke, Urbana    2
Inness, Danville    2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Pines, Urbana    2
Schumacher, Monticello    2
Weddle, Danville    2
Allen, Central    1
Baily, Danville    1
Brown, Monticello    1
Browning, Centennial    1
Bueltmann, Monticello    1
Carty, Centennial    1
Conway, Judah Christian    1
Cooper, Centennial    1
Flores, Danville    1
Helmuth, Monticello    1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kim, University High    1
Lamarcieona, Danville    1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    1
McLean, Centennial    1
Mitchell, Monticello    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Petersen, St. Thomas More    1
Plummer, Centennial    1
Ramirez, Centennial    1
Redden, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Schact, St. Thomas More    1
Tapia, Danville    1
E. Taylor, Urbana    1
O. Taylor, University High    1
Towne, Danville    1
West, Danville    1

Assists

Athlete, School    ASST.

W. Olson, Centennial    19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    13
Martinez, Judah Christian    11
G. Olsen, Centennial    11
Dullerud, University High    9
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    9
Woods, Centennial    9
Ruckman, University High    8
Gray, Judah Christian    7
Murray, St. Thomas More    7
Ravanh, Urbana    7
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    6
Escobedo, Danville    6
Black, Judah Christian    5
Leibach, St. Thomas More    6
Kramer, St. Thomas More    5
M. Miller, Judah Christian    5
Offenback, Monticello    5
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    5
Anderson, University High    4
DeVriese, Centennial    4
DuPree, Central    4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Limentato, Judah Christian    4
Plummer, Centennial    4
Strode, Centennial    4
Thompson, Central    4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Bell, Centennial    3
Bruce, University High    3
S. Collins, Central    3
Ellis, Danville    3
Kim, University High    3
F. Llewellyn, Central    3
Plattner, Central    3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More    2
Bolton, St. Thomas More    2
Eaton, Centennial    2
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Maupin, Monticello    2
Mounka, Urbana    2
Ondrejckova, University High    2
Owen, Urbana    2
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour    2
E. Taylor, Urbana    2
Tschetter, Judah Christian    2
Tufte, Central    2
Yonce, St. Thomas More    2
Alexander, Centennial    1
Aubry, St. Thomas More    1
Baily, Danville    1
Bowen, St. Thomas More    1
Brown, Monticello    1
Bruce, Univeristy High    1
Clark, Monticello    1
Conway, Judah Christian    1
Cooper, Centennial    1
Cox, Judah Christian    1
Flores, Danville    1
Fouke, Urbana    1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Heeren, Danville    1
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    1
Howland, Danville    1
Innes, Danville    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kindratanko, Univeristy High    1
Lavin, Centennial    1
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    1
Maturi, University High    1
Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Moeno-Duran, Urbana    1
Phillips, Central    1
Potts, Monticello    1
Rangel, Danville    1
Redden, Central    1
Roberts, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Ruiz, Urbana    1
Southey, University High    1
O. Taylor, University High    1
Towne, Danville    1
Weddel, Danville    1
Wegel, Judah Christian    1

Goals against average

Player, School    GA    GAA

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    8    0.76
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour    5    0.77
Hopper, St. Thomas More    20    1.33
DeLuce, Centennial    25    1.39
Lampkin, Central    6    1.41
Bollant, Judah Christian    25    1.78
Anderson, University High    27    2.63
Sunderland, University High    7    2.80
Monahan, University High    5    2.86
Southey, University High    8    2.91
York, Danville    54    3.17
Redden, Central    36    3.69
Rund, Monticello    48    3.69

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette at (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.

