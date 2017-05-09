Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 9)
Goals
Athlete, School G
Woods, Centennial 27
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 25
G. Olson, Centennial 19
Ruckman. University High 15
DuPree, Central 13
Limentato, Judah Christian 13
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13
Maupin, Monticello 12
W. Olson, Centennial 12
Dullerud, University High 11
Thompson, Central 11
Ellis, Danville 9
Ruiz, Urbana 9
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 9
Gray, Judah Christian 8
Leibach, St. Thomas More 8
F. Llewellyn, Central 8
Murray, St. Thomas More 8
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Howland, Danville 7
Escobedo, Danville 6
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 6
L. Jones, Urbana 6
Lavin, Centennial 6
Martinez, Judah Christian 6
Ravahn, Urbana 6
Anderson, University High 5
S. Collins, Central 5
Maturi, University High 5
M. Miller, Judah Christian 5
A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5
Plattner, Central 5
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Bell, Centennial 4
Black, Judah Christian 4
Bruce, University High 4
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Liggett, Danville 4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4
Moreno-Duran, Urbana 4
Mounka, Urbana 4
Munro, Urbana 4
Offenback, Monticello 4
Tufte, Central 4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Kramer, St. Thomas More 3
Mufata, Centennial 3
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Southey, University High 3
Tschetter, Judah Christian 3
Alexander, Centennial 2
Aubry, St. Thomas More 2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2
Born, Central 2
DeVriese, Centennial 2
Eaton, Centennial 2
Fouke, Urbana 2
Inness, Danville 2
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Pines, Urbana 2
Schumacher, Monticello 2
Weddle, Danville 2
Allen, Central 1
Baily, Danville 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Browning, Centennial 1
Bueltmann, Monticello 1
Carty, Centennial 1
Conway, Judah Christian 1
Cooper, Centennial 1
Flores, Danville 1
Helmuth, Monticello 1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kim, University High 1
Lamarcieona, Danville 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
McLean, Centennial 1
Mitchell, Monticello 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Petersen, St. Thomas More 1
Plummer, Centennial 1
Ramirez, Centennial 1
Redden, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Schact, St. Thomas More 1
Tapia, Danville 1
E. Taylor, Urbana 1
O. Taylor, University High 1
Towne, Danville 1
West, Danville 1
Assists
Athlete, School ASST.
W. Olson, Centennial 19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13
Martinez, Judah Christian 11
G. Olsen, Centennial 11
Dullerud, University High 9
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 9
Woods, Centennial 9
Ruckman, University High 8
Gray, Judah Christian 7
Murray, St. Thomas More 7
Ravanh, Urbana 7
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Escobedo, Danville 6
Black, Judah Christian 5
Leibach, St. Thomas More 6
Kramer, St. Thomas More 5
M. Miller, Judah Christian 5
Offenback, Monticello 5
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 5
Anderson, University High 4
DeVriese, Centennial 4
DuPree, Central 4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Limentato, Judah Christian 4
Plummer, Centennial 4
Strode, Centennial 4
Thompson, Central 4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Bell, Centennial 3
Bruce, University High 3
S. Collins, Central 3
Ellis, Danville 3
Kim, University High 3
F. Llewellyn, Central 3
Plattner, Central 3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2
Bolton, St. Thomas More 2
Eaton, Centennial 2
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Maupin, Monticello 2
Mounka, Urbana 2
Ondrejckova, University High 2
Owen, Urbana 2
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2
E. Taylor, Urbana 2
Tschetter, Judah Christian 2
Tufte, Central 2
Yonce, St. Thomas More 2
Alexander, Centennial 1
Aubry, St. Thomas More 1
Baily, Danville 1
Bowen, St. Thomas More 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Bruce, Univeristy High 1
Clark, Monticello 1
Conway, Judah Christian 1
Cooper, Centennial 1
Cox, Judah Christian 1
Flores, Danville 1
Fouke, Urbana 1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Heeren, Danville 1
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 1
Howland, Danville 1
Innes, Danville 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kindratanko, Univeristy High 1
Lavin, Centennial 1
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1
Maturi, University High 1
Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Moeno-Duran, Urbana 1
Phillips, Central 1
Potts, Monticello 1
Rangel, Danville 1
Redden, Central 1
Roberts, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Ruiz, Urbana 1
Southey, University High 1
O. Taylor, University High 1
Towne, Danville 1
Weddel, Danville 1
Wegel, Judah Christian 1
Goals against average
Player, School GA GAA
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 8 0.76
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 5 0.77
Hopper, St. Thomas More 20 1.33
DeLuce, Centennial 25 1.39
Lampkin, Central 6 1.41
Bollant, Judah Christian 25 1.78
Anderson, University High 27 2.63
Sunderland, University High 7 2.80
Monahan, University High 5 2.86
Southey, University High 8 2.91
York, Danville 54 3.17
Redden, Central 36 3.69
Rund, Monticello 48 3.69
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette at (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.
