Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 9)

Goals

Athlete, School G

Woods, Centennial 27

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 25

G. Olson, Centennial 19

Ruckman. University High 15

DuPree, Central 13

Limentato, Judah Christian 13

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13

Maupin, Monticello 12

W. Olson, Centennial 12

Dullerud, University High 11

Thompson, Central 11

Ellis, Danville 9

Ruiz, Urbana 9

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 9

Gray, Judah Christian 8

Leibach, St. Thomas More 8

F. Llewellyn, Central 8

Murray, St. Thomas More 8

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 7

Howland, Danville 7

Escobedo, Danville 6

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 6

L. Jones, Urbana 6

Lavin, Centennial 6

Martinez, Judah Christian 6

Ravahn, Urbana 6

Anderson, University High 5

S. Collins, Central 5

Maturi, University High 5

M. Miller, Judah Christian 5

A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5

Plattner, Central 5

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Bell, Centennial 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

Bruce, University High 4

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Liggett, Danville 4

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4

Moreno-Duran, Urbana 4

Mounka, Urbana 4

Munro, Urbana 4

Offenback, Monticello 4

Tufte, Central 4

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Kramer, St. Thomas More 3

Mufata, Centennial 3

S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Southey, University High 3

Tschetter, Judah Christian 3

Alexander, Centennial 2

Aubry, St. Thomas More 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Born, Central 2

DeVriese, Centennial 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Fouke, Urbana 2

Inness, Danville 2

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Pines, Urbana 2

Schumacher, Monticello 2

Weddle, Danville 2

Allen, Central 1

Baily, Danville 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Browning, Centennial 1

Bueltmann, Monticello 1

Carty, Centennial 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

Flores, Danville 1

Helmuth, Monticello 1

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kim, University High 1

Lamarcieona, Danville 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

McLean, Centennial 1

Mitchell, Monticello 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Petersen, St. Thomas More 1

Plummer, Centennial 1

Ramirez, Centennial 1

Redden, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Schact, St. Thomas More 1

Tapia, Danville 1

E. Taylor, Urbana 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

West, Danville 1

Assists

Athlete, School ASST.

W. Olson, Centennial 19

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13

Martinez, Judah Christian 11

G. Olsen, Centennial 11

Dullerud, University High 9

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 9

Woods, Centennial 9

Ruckman, University High 8

Gray, Judah Christian 7

Murray, St. Thomas More 7

Ravanh, Urbana 7

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Escobedo, Danville 6

Black, Judah Christian 5

Leibach, St. Thomas More 6

Kramer, St. Thomas More 5

M. Miller, Judah Christian 5

Offenback, Monticello 5

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 5

Anderson, University High 4

DeVriese, Centennial 4

DuPree, Central 4

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Limentato, Judah Christian 4

Plummer, Centennial 4

Strode, Centennial 4

Thompson, Central 4

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Bell, Centennial 3

Bruce, University High 3

S. Collins, Central 3

Ellis, Danville 3

Kim, University High 3

F. Llewellyn, Central 3

Plattner, Central 3

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2

Bolton, St. Thomas More 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Maupin, Monticello 2

Mounka, Urbana 2

Ondrejckova, University High 2

Owen, Urbana 2

Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

E. Taylor, Urbana 2

Tschetter, Judah Christian 2

Tufte, Central 2

Yonce, St. Thomas More 2

Alexander, Centennial 1

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

Baily, Danville 1

Bowen, St. Thomas More 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Bruce, Univeristy High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

Cox, Judah Christian 1

Flores, Danville 1

Fouke, Urbana 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Heeren, Danville 1

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 1

Howland, Danville 1

Innes, Danville 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kindratanko, Univeristy High 1

Lavin, Centennial 1

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1

Maturi, University High 1

Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Moeno-Duran, Urbana 1

Phillips, Central 1

Potts, Monticello 1

Rangel, Danville 1

Redden, Central 1

Roberts, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Ruiz, Urbana 1

Southey, University High 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

Weddel, Danville 1

Wegel, Judah Christian 1

Goals against average

Player, School GA GAA

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 8 0.76

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 5 0.77

Hopper, St. Thomas More 20 1.33

DeLuce, Centennial 25 1.39

Lampkin, Central 6 1.41

Bollant, Judah Christian 25 1.78

Anderson, University High 27 2.63

Sunderland, University High 7 2.80

Monahan, University High 5 2.86

Southey, University High 8 2.91

York, Danville 54 3.17

Redden, Central 36 3.69

Rund, Monticello 48 3.69

