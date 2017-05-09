N-G Top 5: Girls' soccer (May 9)
By this time next week, all area teams will have played at least one postseason match, if not more. Here’s our latest poll, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV.
1. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3-1 1
COMMENT: Bulldogs host Pekin on Thursday in final regular season match, then prep for either Eisenhower next Tuesday in Class 2A regional semifinal at Mattoon.
2. Centennial 14-4-2 2
COMMENT: Chargers conclude regular season Thursday at Peoria Manual before Class 2A regional semifinal against either MacArthur or Lincoln at home next Tuesday.
3. Champaign Central 10-5-1 3
COMMENT: Maroons end regular season Friday at home against Normal West before playing at Mattoon in Class 2A regional semifinal next Tuesday night.
4. Judah Christian 10-5-2 4
COMMENT: The Tribe’s record-setting season gets a real test at 4:30 p.m. today against Bloomington Central Catholic in Class 1A regional semifinal.
5. St. Thomas More 9-8-2 5
COMMENT: Sabers will vie for program’s sixth straight Class 1A regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday against either Bloomington Central Catholic or Judah Christian.
