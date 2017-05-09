Sabers use early lead to set up stingy defense

CHAMPAIGN — In a way, St. Thomas More’s stellar defensive performance in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Uni High in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional semifinal can be directly traced back to the Illineks.

When the teams met a month ago, St. Thomas More coach James Johnson, normally a defensive-minded coach, experimented with moving stalwart defender Emma Blomberg up top. Uni High showed him he couldn’t do that, shooting out to a 3-0 lead in an eventual 3-3 tie.

“The first time (we played them), we were kind of trying things out still,” Johnson said. “We were hoping to sneak Emma high with her speed up there. But I think our team is just really comfortable with her back there. ... It was kind of back to the basics for us. We went back to where we were most comfortable, taking pride in team defense.”

The way the game began, more goals seemed in store. Hayes Murray scored the lone goal 11 minutes in for STM, receiving a pass from Dana Hergenrother before firing a shot from the top of the penalty area that snuck inside the post.

“I took a touch and thought, ‘Well, this is a good chance,’ ” Murray said. “I didn’t think it was going to go in at first. ... Messy goals is what we try to get. We don’t play pretty soccer. We play messy, ugly goals. We’re not a team that’s played club our whole lives. We’re a bunch of athletes coming in. We don’t have someone who can take over and be pretty.”

While the Sabers (9-8-2) played solid defense for the rest of the game, much of their ability to limit the Uni High (7-8-3) attack came from the fact that they possessed the ball for much of the second half.

That resulted in several chances, including one that was saved off the line by Uni’s Lauren Monahan in the closing minutes.

That possession-based style, in itself, is a departure for the Sabers.

“Last year it was kind of just a kick and chase because we had some fast runners,” Murray said. “But definitely we’re composing in the middle (this year). ... We’ve been a little more offensive this year, so that’s something that’s changed.”

Uni High, which returns most of its roster next season, found itself in the opposite situation this year.

Normally, coach Phil Anders likes his teams to control the ball. But with athletic forward Betsy Ruckman up top this year, the Illineks played more long balls this season.

On Tuesday, though, they rarely were able to find her in dangerous positions.

“We relied on that a little bit more than I usually like to, but you work with the materials that you have,” Anders said. “You can’t serve it to her in the middle of the field and hope she beats three people, so that means you have to unbalance their team somehow. That means we have to be a little closer. That’s the trick.”

St. Thomas More will either play Judah Christian or Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday at 4:30 p.m. for its sixth straight regional championship.

And while its identity has shifted from the teams that won the first five, it hasn’t completely changed.

“We’ve always been strong defensively,” Murray said. “STM soccer, what is it? It’s always been defensive.”