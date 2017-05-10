Tribe soccer sees progressive season end

Image Gallery: HS 1A Soccer Regional Semi: Judah vs. BCC » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Judah Christian's Alayah Gray (22) and Bloomington Central Catholic's Mia Sivore (4) collide in a Class 1A girls' soccer regional semifinal match at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Throughout the season, a Judah Christian girls' soccer team that includes mostly freshmen and sophomores has become progressively better.

A team that had never won more than four games or scored more than 12 goals in a season began stringing together passes, finding the back of the net and, as a result, winning matches.

A 10-win team entered Wednesday's Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional semifinal against Bloomington Central Catholic with expectations unlike any other in program history.

That's what made the fifth-seeded Tribe's 5-0 first-match loss to the third-seeded Saints so disappointing to Judah Christian coach Lee Bergfield.

"The last few games, we've really gotten better at controlling the ball and making our passes and making our runs, and (Wednesday), we just didn't have that," Bergfield said.

"We weren't a step ahead, we were a step behind," Bergfield added. "As soon as we got the ball, we stood and waited instead of running to another spot."

BCC controlled the first half of Wednesday's contest and led 3-0. But at the beginning of the second half, the Tribe (10-6-2) began to penetrate the Saints' back line, and a Josalyn Martinez shot went just wide.

But Judah Christian could not find the back of the net, and BCC scored two goals in the last 13 minutes to add to its cushion.

"The second half, we had the ball on their side a lot and I thought, 'We have the ball a lot, we have a chance,'" Martinez said. "We just kind of lost the momentum."

While he was disappointed with the way his team performed Wednesday, Bergfield has high hopes for the program.

The Tribe will lose two seniors along with Martinez and goalkeeper Regan Bollant, the daughters of former Illinois women's basketball coaches Jody Martinez and Matt Bollant, but they return leading goal scorer Kathryn Limentato along with most of its starting lineup.

Give him a year or two with the same players, and Bergfield thinks his program's win total will keep increasing.

"I actually think we're going to be better next year," he said. "We have three club players coming into the program, and we have girls returning who we've developed."

Limentato, who plays with Illinois Football Club and scored a team-high 13 goals this season, had low expectations heading into her first high school campaign.

But despite Wednesday's loss, she found something far different than she expected in a consistently-victorious Judah Christian team.

"It's actually been an incredibly fun season," Limentato said. "I'll be honest, I though it was going to be a struggle. I thought it was going to be the worst season I had ever had in my entire life. But it turned out amazing and I just made really good friends with a lot of my teammates."