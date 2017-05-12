Hergenrother’s double-overtime strike gives Sabers sixth straight regional title

CHAMPAIGN — One thought flashed through St. Thomas More forward Dana Hergenrother’s mind as she nudged the ball away from the Bloomington Central Catholic goalkeeper inside the 6-yard box with three minutes left in double overtime during Friday’s Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional final.

“Get it in the goal as fast as I can,” Hergenrother said. “I didn’t want it on my foot for any longer.”

Early in the girls’ soccer game, Hergenrother had delayed a shot on a breakaway, a decision that likely cost her a goal.

This time, though, the sophomore played it on the ground past a few BCC defenders and into the net to score the decisive goal in a 1-0 win, giving the Sabers (10-8-2) their sixth straight regional title.

“I didn’t really process it until it hit the back of the net,” Hergenrother said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re moving on.’ We’re going to have practice (today). It was a good feeling.”

Hergenrother admits she’s not the most skilled player on the field, but her speed and size, along with some lobbying from junior playmaker Izzy Schmitt, gave coach James Johnson incentive to put Hergenrother up top a few weeks ago.

“I said, ‘Coach, put her at forward, she’s the fastest one here,’ ” Schmitt said. “She’s fast, she’s tall, she’s a ball-winner. She’s very coachable, and she’s smart.”

The move paid off.

Hergenrother, a converted outside midfielder, scored in her first full match up top three weeks ago, a 2-1 loss to BCC, on a crash to the goal.

She later scored twice in a 4-1 win over St. Teresa, which STM faces in Tuesday night’s 1A Normal U-High Sectional semifinal game, slated for a 6:30 p.m. start at Neis Soccer Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

“She’s got the athleticism and the speed, she’s going to do all of the small things,” Johnson said. “She’s going to crash the goal, she’s going to double-team, she’s going to win headers.”

The first half of Friday’s match was a siege by STM, but after missing several golden opportunities early, it looked like the Sabers’ chance to score may have vanished.

“We were disappointed at halftime not to get out ahead,” Johnson said. “We definitely felt that pressure, but our girls are used to pressure.”

Going against the wind and uphill on their slightly slanted field in the second half, the Sabers conceded more possession. Lauren Shanks, BCC’s leading scorer who tallied twice last time the teams played, hit a shot midway through the second half that skimmed off the top of the crossbar.

Finally, with three minutes left in overtime, Schmitt juked around one defender and played a cross to set the table for Hergenrother.

“I just had a feeling the whole game that Dana Hergenrother was going to score a goal (Friday), and she finally put one in,” Schmitt said. “I was so happy for her.”

All season, the Sabers have searched for a reliable goal scorer after the graduation of All-Area first-team forward Caroline Guebelle. Hergenrother knows she’s not Geubelle. STM just may have found a forward who fits their mold, though, in Hergenrother, and because of that, their season continues.

“She’s still learning all the runs and the proper technique,” Johnson said, “but STM soccer, we’re usually not the most pretty team when it comes to that stuff anyway, so I’ll take someone that’s coachable and is going to do those small things well. … As soon as we slid her up there, she’s made it well worth it, needless to say.”