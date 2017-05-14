Advanced Prep (Week of May 15)

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Girls’ state track and field meet, at Eastern Illinois U., Charleston

St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana both have sights set on state trophies. Urbana’s Diamonasia Taylor is the favorite in the high jump in Class 2A, while Danville’s Ameia Wilson is seeded second in both the 100 and 200 in 3A. Monticello’s Aliyah Welter will vie for the 2A pole vault title.

TUESDAY: Class 1A Normal U-High girls’ soccer sectional, 6:30 p.m.

The Sabers won their home regional Friday in overtime via a goal from Dana Hergenrother, earning the right to take on St. Teresa in Tuesday’s sectional semi-final. Hergenrother scored twice in the first 10 minutes in a 4-1 win the last time the teams met. A win would put STM in Friday’s final against Normal U-High or Riverton.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Boys’ track and field sectionals

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall will be the athlete to watch in the Class 1A state series, as he hones in on breaking 9 minutes in the 3,200 meters at Tuscola this week. Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden also host in 1A, while Mahomet-Seymour will play host to the area’s 2A schools. Be on the lookout for the Spartans’ distance runners.

TODAY-SATURDAY: Class 1A/2A softball regionals

St. Joseph-Ogden will head to Georgetown, where the Spartans would take on the host in a Class 2A regional final if the seeds play out in order. Tuscola heads to Casey for a 2A regional, and top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond hosts in 1A. LeRoy is the top seed in its sectional and will need to win the 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional to get there.

TODAY-SATURDAY: Class 1A/2A baseball regionals

Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden could be on a crash course for next week’s Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semis, but the Panthers will have to get through the Iroquois West Regional and the Spartans will likely have to beat Monticello, which they lost to earlier in the year. In 1A, Oakwood will take on the winner of Armstrong-Potomac and Schlarman.