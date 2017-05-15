Chargers don't lack for goal scorers despite Olson's season-ending injury

CHAMPAIGN — Nearly a month ago, Centennial girls’ soccer saw its road to a second consecutive regional title become quite a bit bumpier.

Heading into an April 19 tilt against Mahomet-Seymour, the Chargers sat at 9-2 and were on an eight-match winning streak. But 2016 News-Gazette Player of the Year Willa Olson suffered a knee injury in the 1-1 tie and was eventually ruled out for the season.

Olson, a senior, still leads the area in assists this season with 19 and is among the area’s top goal scorers with 12 tallies.

“It’s been tough (not having Olson),” junior Mary Woods said. “It’s been a weird transition losing her because she was a key piece.

But that doesn’t mean Centennial (14-4-2) is devoid of firepower heading into its 4:30 p.m. match today in a Class 2A regional semifinal at home against eighth-seeded Decatur MacArthur.Woods leads the area with 27 goals, while Willa’s sister, Gressa, carries 20 goals.

“I think a lot of (our success) is just due to our team,” Gressa Olson said. “We’re good at teamwork, and we try to play that way.”

There’s no ignoring the individual success of Chargers like Gressa Olson and Woods, though.

Olson, a first-team All-Area selection last season, has increased her scoring output by nine goals from 2016 and added two more assists.

“I love playing with the Olsons,” Woods said. “They’re never selfish with the ball, which is a good quality to have.”

Woods, a 2016 All-Area second-team choice, also shows nine more goals from the previous season.

“It’s fun to watch (Woods),” Gressa Olson said. “She wants to score, and that’s why they go in.”

And none of those stats account for what the Chargers might do in the postseason. But the duo of Gressa Olson and Woods will need some help for Centennial to make an extended run in the 2A tournament.

Junior Casey Lavin has led a young Chargers back line with six goals, while sophomores Katie Bell and Olivia DeVriese each boast four goals. Those two, along with senior Sophie Plummer and freshman Cassidy Strode, each have at least four assists on the season.

“Everyone’s improving a lot, which is really exciting to see,” Gressa Olson said. “That’s how it’s going to be next year.”

Not everything has been perfect since Willa Olson’s injury, though. Centennial has posted two of its four defeats since then, though they came at the hands of 3A top seed Normal Community and 2A second seed Normal West. The latter is a possible sectional semifinal opponent for the Chargers.

But they’re not looking that far ahead. It’s a thought process instilled in them by second-year coach Jim Meissen, to worry only about the team directly in front of them.

“We just try to keep our heads up and not really focus on who we’re playing against,” Woods said. “If we come out fighting hard, we can play our game really well.”

As for any pressure Centennial might face in trying to add more postseason hardware, the Chargers don’t appear fazed.

“I think it might help us play better,” Gressa Olson said. “It makes you work hard. I think it’s going to help us.”

Despite her absence on the field, Willa Olson said she wants to be “like another coach” for her teammates.

“I still feel like I can be a really strong leader on the sidelines, and I think support goes both ways,” she said. “All the girls have been so supportive with my injury, and I will do everything I can to motivate and support the team.”