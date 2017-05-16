Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 16)

Goals

Athlete, School G

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 31

Woods, Centennial 27

G. Olson, Centennial 19

Ruckman. University High 15

DuPree, Central 13

Limentato, Judah Christian 13

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13

Maupin, Monticello 12

W. Olson, Centennial 12

Thompson, Central 12

Dullerud, University High 11

Murray, St. Thomas More 11

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 11

F. Llewellyn, Central 10

Ellis, Danville 9

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 9

Ruiz, Urbana 9

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 8

Gray, Judah Christian 8

Leibach, St. Thomas More 8

Howland, Danville 7

S. Collins, Central 6

Escobedo, Danville 6

L. Jones, Urbana 6

Lavin, Centennial 6

Martinez, Judah Christian 6

Plattner, Central 6

Ravahn, Urbana 6

Anderson, University High 5

Maturi, University High 5

M. Miller, Judah Christian 5

A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5

Tufte, Central 5

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Bell, Centennial 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

Bruce, University High 4

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Liggett, Danville 4

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4

Moreno-Duran, Urbana 4

Mounka, Urbana 4

Munro, Urbana 4

Offenback, Monticello 4

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Kramer, St. Thomas More 3

Mufata, Centennial 3

S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Southey, University High 3

Tschetter, Judah Christian 3

Alexander, Centennial 2

Allen, Central 2

Aubry, St. Thomas More 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Born, Central 2

DeVriese, Centennial 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Fouke, Urbana 2

Inness, Danville 2

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Pines, Urbana 2

Schumacher, Monticello 2

Weddle, Danville 2

Baily, Danville 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Browning, Centennial 1

Bueltmann, Monticello 1

Carty, Centennial 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cooper, Centennial

Flores, Danville 1

Helmuth, Monticello 1

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kim, University High 1

Lamarcieona, Danville 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

McLean, Centennial 1

Mitchell, Monticello 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Petersen, St. Thomas More 1

Plummer, Centennial 1

Ramirez, Centennial 1

Redden, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Schact, St. Thomas More 1

Sholem, Central 1

Tapia, Danville 1

E. Taylor, Urbana 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

West, Danville 1

Assists

Athlete, School ASST.

W. Olson, Centennial 19

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 16

Martinez, Judah Christian 11

G. Olsen, Centennial 11

Dullerud, University High 9

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 9

Woods, Centennial 9

Murray, St. Thomas More 8

Ruckman, University High 8

Gray, Judah Christian 7

Ravanh, Urbana 7

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Escobedo, Danville 6

Leibach, St. Thomas More 6

Black, Judah Christian 5

DuPree, Central 5

Kramer, St. Thomas More 5

M. Miller, Judah Christian 5

Offenback, Monticello 5

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 5

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 5

Anderson, University High 4

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 4

DeVriese, Centennial 4

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Limentato, Judah Christian 4

Plummer, Centennial 4

Strode, Centennial 4

Thompson, Central 4

Bell, Centennial 3

Bolton, St. Thomas More 3

Bruce, University High 3

S. Collins, Central 3

Ellis, Danville 3

Kim, University High 3

F. Llewellyn, Central 3

Plattner, Central 3

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Bowen, St. Thomas More 2

Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 2

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Maupin, Monticello 2

Mounka, Urbana 2

Ondrejckova, University High 2

Owen, Urbana 2

Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

E. Taylor, Urbana 2

Tschetter, Judah Christian 2

Tufte, Central 2

Yonce, St. Thomas More 2

Alexander, Centennial 1

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

Baily, Danville 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Bruce, Univeristy High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

Cox, Judah Christian 1

Cyzs, Central 1

Flores, Danville 1

Fouke, Urbana 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Heeren, Danville 1

Howland, Danville 1

Innes, Danville 1

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kindratanko, Univeristy High 1

Lavin, Centennial 1

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1

Maturi, University High 1

Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Moeno-Duran, Urbana 1

Phillips, Central 1

Potts, Monticello 1

Rangel, Danville 1

Redden, Central 1

Roberts, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Ruiz, Urbana 1

Southey, University High 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

Weddel, Danville 1

Wegel, Judah Christian 1

Goals against average

Player, School GA GAA

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 4 0.50

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 14 1.08

DeLuce, Centennial 25 1.39

Hopper, St. Thomas More 29 1.45

Lampkin, Central 7 1.51

Bollant, Judah Christian 30 2.00

Anderson, University High 28 2.49

Sunderland, University High 7 2.80

Monahan, University High 5 2.86

Southey, University High 8 2.91

York, Danville 61 3.38

Rund, Monticello 48 3.69

Redden, Central 42 3.78

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.