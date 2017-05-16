Sabers advance, Sweet 16 up next
BLOOMINGTON — Kaia Bowen will remember her 17th birthday.
The St. Thomas More junior defender scored the lone goal during STM’s 1-0 win against St. Teresa on Tuesday night in a Class 1A sectional semifinal win, propelling the Sabers (11-8-2) into a 5 p.m. sectional title game date with Normal U-High on Friday.
“It was another nerve-wracking win for us,” STM coach James Johnson said. “My voice is gone.”
The Sabers are back in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in program history after posting their third straight 1-0 win.
Hayes Murray assisted on Bowen’s goal, lofting a free kick from 40 yards out near the midway point of the second half that Bowen finished.
“Kaia is a gamer when it comes down to it,” Johnson said. “She told me before the game, ‘I’m not taking a loss on my birthday.’ She made that come true.”
