Girls' soccer regional title roundup: Chargers celebrate again

CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial girls’ soccer team has trailed at halftime this season.

The Chargers, after all, do have four losses on the year. The situation just hasn’t happened often.

On Friday, it did. But Centennial recovered after trailing Charleston 1-0 at halftime of a Class 2A regional title game the Chargers hosted, relying on second-half goals from Casey Lavin and the game-winner from Gressa Olson with about 10 minutes left to secure a 2-1 victory.

“In the first half, it was more of us not being ready,” Centennial coach Jim Meissen said. “At halftime, the girls changed and then it became a matter of when the goals were going to happen. Credit Charleston, though. It was the best I’d seen them play in years.”

Lavin scored the equalizer on a superb shot from 30 yards out early in the second half before Olson notched the game-winner.

“Casey just hit a rope,” Meissen said. “For Gressa, it was just a great individual effort.”

Jordan DeLuce added three saves for the Chargers (16-4-2), who won the program’s second straight regional title and sixth this decade.

Next up for Centennial is Normal West (19-4-1), a Big 12 foe the Chargers lost 3-1 to on April 27 on the road. The Wildcats defeated Springfield 3-1 in overtime Friday, setting up a Washington Sectional semifinal match with Centennial at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’ll know what we’re going to have to do, and they’ll know us,” Meissen said. “It should be fun.”

Sabers’ season ends. Scheduling high-quality teams, according to St. Thomas More coach James Johnson, is the one of reasons why the Sabers have won six straight Class 1A regional titles.

On Friday, they faced one of those teams, but suffered a 6-0 defeat to Normal U-High in a 1A sectional title game played at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Neis Field in Bloomington.

“U-High is a powerhouse,” Johnson said of the Pioneers, now 13-9-1 ahead of their Tuesday super-sectional match against Joliet Catholic in LaSalle. “They’ve got one of the state’s top players.”

That would be Sarah LaFayette, who scored two goals in the first five minutes and finished with four goals to overwhelm STM (11-9-2).

STM only trailed 2-0 at halftime before LaFayette added two goals, upping her season total to 61, and two assists in the second half.

STM entered the postseason with only a .500 record, but three straight 1-0 wins helped the Sabers reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last six years.

“The tough schedule gets us ready for the postseason when it matters,” Johnson said. “(Friday), we just ran into a buzzsaw.”

But STM only graduates seniors Eliza Kramer, Kayleigh Doyle and Andie Bolton.

“The future is brighter than ever,” Johnson said. “We thanked Doyle, Kramer and Bolton for bringing the program another step and keeping the tradition, standard and culture alive.”